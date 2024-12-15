Sebi enacts many important changes to disclosure, RPT regulations

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has notified several changes to the listing obligations and disclosure requirements (LODR) regulations, focusing on areas such as related party transactions (RPTs), promoter reclassification, and secretarial audits.

The amendments to the LODR also include measures to ease doing business, such as extended timelines for certain disclosures and the disclosure of tax disputes based on materiality and thresholds.

“Fraud by senior management, other than those who are promoters, directors, or key managerial personnel, shall be required to be disclosed only if it is in relation to the listed entity,” states the notification dated December 12.

Sebi has also provided certain exemptions in the definition of RPTs, such as corporate actions by subsidiaries of a listed entity and corporate actions received by the listed entity or its subsidiaries, which are uniformly applicable or offered to all shareholders in proportion to their shareholding.

Additionally, the payment of remuneration and sitting fees to directors, key officials, and senior management, except those who are part of the promoter group, will be exempt from the requirement of audit committee approval under the related party transaction norms.

Sebi has introduced conditions under which independent directors who are members of the audit committee can provide post-facto ratification of related party transactions within three months from the transaction or at the immediate next meeting, whichever is earlier.

The market regulator has also specified conditions for the reclassification of promoters to ‘public shareholders’. Promoters seeking reclassification will need to submit a request to the listed company along with a rationale. The board of directors will provide its views within two months, and the company will then seek a no-objection certificate from the exchanges. The stock exchanges will have 30 days to decide, following which shareholder approval will be required.

Sebi had first proposed these changes in June, based on a report by a committee chaired by SK Mohanty, the former whole-time member, and approved them at its September board meeting.

Under the new norms, companies will be required to provide audio recordings of post-earnings or quarterly calls before the next trading day.

The regulator has also added that the appointment or reappointment of a person, including a managing director, who was previously rejected by shareholders in a general meeting, will require prior shareholder approval and a detailed explanation and justification for recommending the name.

Sebi has introduced several changes regarding the appointment and filling of key positions and vacancies in the office of the compliance officer.

For secretarial audits, Sebi has introduced a cooling-off period of five years. A secretarial audit firm or an individual auditor that has completed its term will not be eligible for reappointment in the same entity for five years from the completion of the term.

The new norms also require listed companies ranked from 1,001 to 2,000 to have at least one woman independent director. Previously, this was applicable only to the top 1,000 companies.