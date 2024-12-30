Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One recommends buying these two stocks on Dec 30

Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One recommends buying these two stocks on Dec 30

The daily chart indicates a multiple-pattern bullish breakout for Mangalam Cement

Rajesh Bhosale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 8:40 AM IST
Stock Recommendations
 
NSE Scrip – Ipca Labs
 
View -  Bullish
 
Last Close – Rs 1,632
 
After establishing a base and forming a double bottom near the critical support of the 89 DEMA, prices have rebounded sharply, breaking above the recent consolidation range and confirming a bullish breakout. This breakout is accompanied by robust volumes and a bullish candlestick pattern. Additionally, the RSI indicator has risen above the 60 level, signaling the stock’s entry into positive momentum.
 
Hence, we recommend to ‘Buy’ Ipca Labs around Rs 1,632 - 1,628 | Stop loss: Rs 1,599 | Target: 1,700
 
NSE Scrip – Mangalam Cement 

View: Bullish
 
Last Close: Rs 981
 
The daily chart indicates a multiple-pattern bullish breakout. On a larger scale, prices have confirmed an ‘up and Handle’ breakout, while on a smaller scale, the handle portion reflects a channel breakout. This breakout is accompanied by a surge in volume, with prices moving above all major moving averages.
 
Hence, we recommend to ‘Buy’ Mangalam Cement around Rs 981 - 977 | Stop loss: Rs 936 | Target: Rs 1,080
 
(Disclaimer: Rajesh Bhosale is an equity technical analyst at Angel One Ltd. Views expressed are his own.)
First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 8:40 AM IST

