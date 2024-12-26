Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Chandan Taparia of MOFSL recommends buying these stocks on Dec 26

Chandan Taparia of MOFSL recommends buying these stocks on Dec 26

Lupin stock has broken out of a triple bottom pattern on the daily chart. It has also crossed above its key moving average suggesting bullish sentiment

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment
Chandan Taparia Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 7:15 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Buy Lupin | CMP: Rs 2,169 | SL: Rs 2,125 | TGT: Rs 2,265
 
Stock has broken out of a triple bottom pattern on the daily chart. It has also crossed above its key moving average suggesting bullish sentiment. The RSI indicator is rising confirming the upward momentum.
 
Buy IndiGo | CMP: Rs 4,612 | SL: Rs 4.500 | TGT: Rs 4,850 
Stock has retraced from major support levels and headed up with a large bodied bullish candle on the daily chart. The MACD indicator has given a bullish crossover to support the momentum up.  
 
Buy ITC | CMP: Rs 478 | SL: Rs 467 | TGT: Rs 500
  Stock has given a falling supply trend line breakout on the daily chart with higher than average buying volumes. Buying was visible across the FMCG space which may support the up move. The ROC indicator has turned up confirming the price movement.
 
(Disclaimer: Chandan Taparia, Head Derivatives & Technicals, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services)
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Metropolitan Stock Exchange to raise Rs 120 cr in fresh attempt at revival

Active largecap funds set to outperform for second consecutive year

FPI inflows into Indian equities drop in 2024, rebound anticipated in 2025

Stock markets closed: BSE, NSE shut trading across segments for Christmas

GIFT City FMEs face IFSCA scrutiny over failure to meet substance norms

Topics :Stock callsLupinAirline IndiGoIndiGo sharesIndigo share pricesITC LtdMarkets Sensex NiftyS&P BSE SensexNifty50

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 7:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story