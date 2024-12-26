Chandan Taparia of MOFSL recommends buying these stocks on Dec 26

Buy Lupin | CMP: Rs 2,169 | SL: Rs 2,125 | TGT: Rs 2,265

Stock has broken out of a triple bottom pattern on the daily chart. It has also crossed above its key moving average suggesting bullish sentiment. The RSI indicator is rising confirming the upward momentum.

Buy IndiGo | CMP: Rs 4,612 | SL: Rs 4.500 | TGT: Rs 4,850

Stock has retraced from major support levels and headed up with a large bodied bullish candle on the daily chart. The MACD indicator has given a bullish crossover to support the momentum up.

Buy ITC | CMP: Rs 478 | SL: Rs 467 | TGT: Rs 500

Stock has given a falling supply trend line breakout on the daily chart with higher than average buying volumes. Buying was visible across the FMCG space which may support the up move. The ROC indicator has turned up confirming the price movement.

(Disclaimer: Chandan Taparia, Head Derivatives & Technicals, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services)