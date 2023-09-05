Rally in Nifty PSU Bank index might lose stream as it nears resistance zone

If the index successfully breaches the upper range at 23,350, the next resistance levels to watch out for are around 23,480 and 23,680. On the other hand, if it closes below the lower range of 22,850, then the next support levels could come into play around 22,675 and 22,475.
Given this range-bound scenario, the wisest trading strategy right now would be to exercise patience and wait for a clear breakout. Traders and investors should remain vigilant for a decisive move that takes the index either above 23,350 or below 22,850. This breakout, when it happens, can serve as a strong signal for strategic trading decisions.
However, as long as the index doesn't close below 4,564, the strategy for the near term should lean towards buying on dips. A close below 4,564, though, might invite some selling pressure. In this case, the index could find intermediate support in the range of 4,490 to 4,475. A subsequent close below this range could lead to a more pronounced selloff, with direct support zones expected around 4,400 and 4,325.
For those holding bullish positions, it's vital to closely monitor the 4,490 to 4,475 range. Until this range is breached, the near-term trend for PSU Banks remains bullish, making buying on dips the preferred trading strategy.