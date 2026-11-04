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RBI forms markets panel with Citi, Morgan Stanley, SBI as members

The committee will serve as a forum for discussions on money markets, government securities, foreign exchange markets, related derivatives and market infrastructure

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
The committee was ‌announced ​by the Reserve ​Bank of India at its monetary policy review in October (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2026 | 12:27 PM IST
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India's central bank has formed a technical consultative committee to engage with ​market participants on policy and operational issues ​amid rapidly evolving financial markets and infrastructure.

The committee, ‌chaired by the deputy governor in charge of financial markets regulation, will serve as a forum for discussions on money markets, government securities, foreign exchange markets, related derivatives and market infrastructure, the central bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

Here are some details:

- The committee includes seven external members, including representatives from State Bank of India, ‌Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Citibank India, Clearing Corporation of India and Morgan Stanley India

- Ananth Narayan, a former senior policymaker at India's markets regulator, is also one of the external members

- The committee will look at issues related to the functioning, efficiency, liquidity and ​resilience of the money, government securities, foreign exchange and related derivative markets

- ‌It will examine international and domestic developments, financial innovations, and emerging risks that may affect ​Indian ‌markets

- Issues relating to trading, clearing, settlement, reporting and ‌other market infrastructure, including the associated regulatory and operational framework, will also be examined

- The committee was ‌announced ​by the Reserve ​Bank of India at its monetary policy review in October

- Meetings of the committee will be ‌convened at ​least once a quarter 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRBIMarket newsCitibankMorgan Stanleysbi

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First Published: Nov 04 2026 | 12:26 PM IST

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