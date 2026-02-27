Reliance Infra, Reliance Comms share prices hit 52-week lows; here's why

Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Communications share prices today

Shares of Reliance Infrastructure, Reliance Communications, and Reliance Power hit their respective 52-weeks low in Friday's session as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a fresh case against industrialist Anil Ambani.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Communications shares have declined 59.41 per cent and 58.86 per cent, respectively. The power company's share price fell 30.33 per cent during the same period. In comparison, the Nifty50 declined 3.28 per cent.

At 1:22 PM, Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power share prices were trading 4.03 per cent and 4.3 per cent down, respectively. Reliance Communications share price was trading lower by 4.44 per cent, compared to a 0.81 per cent decline in the Nifty50 index. Bank of Baroda fraud allegation The CBI has launched a new probe into industrialist Anil Ambani and his firm Reliance Communications, following allegations of loan fraud. The case involves an allegation of cheating Bank of Baroda between 2013 and 2017. The alleged financial irregularities resulted in a 'wrongful loss' of over ₹2,220 crore to the state-run lender.

The investigation was triggered by a formal complaint filed by the bank earlier this week on Tuesday, according to a PTI report. Following the registration of the case, the CBI executed coordinated searches at Ambani's private residence and the official headquarters of Reliance Communications, PTI reported, citing a source. The investigators have seized various documents, specifically linked to the loan transactions in question. According to the allegations in the first information report (FIR), the Bank of Baroda has suffered a loss of more than ₹2,220 crore because of the loans Reliance Communications availed. These loans were likely diverted and misutilised by creating fictitious transactions with related parties, the PTI report said.

Analyst view "Several Anil Ambani-led group companies have reported weak profitability metrics, stressed balance sheets, and inconsistent cash flows. In many cases, return ratios remain subdued, and debt servicing ability has been a key concern. While there have been periodic rallies driven by news flow, restructuring expectations, or speculative activity, these moves have largely been sentiment-driven rather than supported by sustained earnings revival," said Harshal Dasani, business head, INVAsset. He added: The Group's telecom and finance arms have faced insolvency proceedings in the past, and although certain restructuring efforts are underway across entities, meaningful turnaround visibility remains limited. Infrastructure and power businesses are capital-intensive and require stable cash flows and refinancing ability, which has historically been a challenge.