Steel Exchange India gains 6% as board to consider fundraise on March 4

Steel Exchange India shares gained 6.2 per cent in trade, logging an intra-day high at ₹8.85 per share on BSE. At 11:44 AM, Steel Exchange India’s share price was trading 3.72 per cent higher at ₹8.64. In comparison, BSE Sensex was down 0.69 per cent at 81,681.42.

The buying on the counter came after the company informed its board of directors will meet on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, to consider a fund-raising proposal.

In its exchange filing, the company said the board will evaluate the issuance of securities aggregating up to ₹350 crore, out of the broader ₹750 crore fund-raising limit earlier approved by the board at its meeting held on December 30, 2025.

The board is also scheduled to consider key issue details including the issue price, class and number of securities, mode of issue, and the identification of proposed allottees/investors, subject to shareholder approval. Additionally, the company said the board will take up the draft notice for an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to seek shareholder approval for the proposed fund raise, along with ancillary matters such as fixing the cut-off date and other related items. That apart, in the December quarter, the company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹2.28 crore, compared to ₹15.86 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Its revenue from operations stood at ₹240.3 crore, compared to ₹327.5 crore Y-o-Y.