Rich valuations may cap Hitachi Energy gains despite strong order inflows

The future pipeline may include 4-5 HVDC projects over the next 12-24 months and potential opportunities in ultra-high-voltage alternating current (UHVAC), where Hitachi is the only Indian company with tested 1,150 kV transformer technology. There are also opportunities in data centres and battery energy storage systems (BESS).

Ongoing capacity expansion is mostly targeted for completion by the end of CY2027, with capacities to be progressively commissioned. The H1FY27 inflow run rate was ₹9,200 crore (up 53 per cent YoY). This should be exceeded in H2FY27 and rise to over ₹23,000 crore in FY28. Management says commodity and raw material prices will stay high, keeping margins under pressure. HVDC projects also compress margins. But more services, more exports and scale imply fixed-cost absorption.