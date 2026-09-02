Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsLate ITR Filing FeeEPFO Enrolment CampaignRAM Temple CEONifty Auto SensexCoal India ShareSBI PO Prelims Result 2026Firefox iOS ad blockerIMD Weather Forecast
Home / Markets / News / Rising bond yields make largecaps attractive; mid, smallcaps may lag

Rising bond yields make largecaps attractive; mid, smallcaps may lag

Nifty 50's equity risk premium looks attractive

Illustration: Binay Sinha
premium
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Pravin Palande Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2026 | 11:11 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Largecap stocks are turning relatively attractive as bond yields climb. The same, however, is not true of midcap stocks and, especially, smallcap stocks, where price-to-earnings (P/E) multiples remain high. 
Largecap stocks are quietly telling Indian investors something by looking at the bond market. As 10-year bond yields touched 7 per cent intraday on Wednesday before closing at 6.9739 per cent, investors in the Indian markets were a worried lot, especially at a time when the Nifty 50 has returned -3 per cent over the past year and oil prices are rising. 
But data going back to 2012 shows that the equity risk premium — the gap between what stocks earn and what a 10-year government bond pays — for the Nifty 50 is at its best level in a long time. Even as benchmark yields have climbed through the year and earnings yields are at 4.61 per cent, the Nifty 50 is looking attractive. 
Weekly data going back to 2012 shows that the equity risk premium for the Nifty 50 is at a comfortable level compared with the past 14 years. At -2.41 per cent, the equity risk premium is in the 66th percentile. Simply put, the gap between earnings yields and bond yields was wider than it is now in 66 per cent of the weeks since 2012. The corresponding figures for the Nifty Midcap 100 and the Smallcap index are -3.85 per cent (26th percentile) and -3.61 per cent (32nd percentile), respectively. 
While the largecap segment looks attractive on a historical basis, midcaps and smallcaps are expensive. At P/E multiples of 31x and 33x, respectively, these segments are among the most expensive they have been over the past 14 years. Their risk premiums are in the bottom quartile of the past 14 years, a hangover from the 2023-24 rally that regulators themselves flagged as frothy. This makes for an interesting market that could move in two directions: a value-buy opportunity in the largecap segment, which represents blue-chip India and has been battered by two years of foreign outflows; and smallcaps now facing pressure from the bond market. 
The high cost of funds is likely to affect the smallcap segment at every level, from raising money to raw material costs. “Stock market returns for 2026-27 (FY27) are expected to improve. First-quarter (April-June/Q1) FY27 gross domestic product numbers and Q1 corporate results indicate improving prospects. Nifty 50 earnings for FY27 have the potential to grow by 12-15 per cent. The broader market has the potential to deliver above 15 per cent earnings growth. Investors — foreign institutional and domestic — can be optimistic about equity investment going forward. As a measure of abundant caution, investors may opt for a multi-asset strategy,” says V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Investments.
 
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Premium stories handpicked daily by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Zerodha receives Sebi nod to foray into investment banking business

F&O turnover slumps to 14-month low of ₹347 trillion on CAS rollout

Stock Market Close: Sensex drops 374 pts on oil, bond yield spike, Nifty at 24,914; auto, IT lag

Sensex tanks 800 points intraday, Nifty below 23,800: What's spooking D-St?

Morepen Labs zooms 112% in 6 weeks; stock hits multi-year high; here's why

Topics :Bond Yieldsbond yieldstocks

First Published: Sep 02 2026 | 11:11 PM IST

Next Story