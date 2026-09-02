Rising bond yields make largecaps attractive; mid, smallcaps may lag

Weekly data going back to 2012 shows that the equity risk premium for the Nifty 50 is at a comfortable level compared with the past 14 years. At -2.41 per cent, the equity risk premium is in the 66th percentile. Simply put, the gap between earnings yields and bond yields was wider than it is now in 66 per cent of the weeks since 2012. The corresponding figures for the Nifty Midcap 100 and the Smallcap index are -3.85 per cent (26th percentile) and -3.61 per cent (32nd percentile), respectively.

While the largecap segment looks attractive on a historical basis, midcaps and smallcaps are expensive. At P/E multiples of 31x and 33x, respectively, these segments are among the most expensive they have been over the past 14 years. Their risk premiums are in the bottom quartile of the past 14 years, a hangover from the 2023-24 rally that regulators themselves flagged as frothy. This makes for an interesting market that could move in two directions: a value-buy opportunity in the largecap segment, which represents blue-chip India and has been battered by two years of foreign outflows; and smallcaps now facing pressure from the bond market.