Rural recovery, exports to drive volume growth for Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp was the best performer on the BSE 100 index on Monday, gaining 4.86 per cent in trade to Rs 5,799 a share. The gains for the company follow margin expansion and market share gains in the September quarter and a steady volume outlook on the back of new launches, rural demand and rising exports. The stock has given returns of 25 per cent over the past year and is currently trading 20 times its FY27 earnings estimates.

For Q2, the company delivered revenue growth of 16 per cent Y-o-Y, which was in line, while realisations growth at 4.2 per cent was higher than estimates. Volume growth was strong at 11.3 per cent Y-o-Y, while it was up 23.7 per cent sequentially, led by a pickup in demand in rural regions.

In the festive season period of August to November 2025, sales were strong, with growth of 16.2 per cent for internal combustion engine-based units and better than industry growth of 14.7 per cent. The 40 basis points market share gain was led by sales in the entry-level, deluxe and scooter segments. Axis Securities points out that the company’s VAHAN market share increased to 31.6 per cent in Q2FY26, marking a 12-quarter high with a 70 basis points sequential gain. Sanchit Karekar of the brokerage believes that the recovery is being supported by strong traction in the Deluxe 100cc segment and renewed momentum in the 125cc scooter and motorcycle categories (Destini 125, Xoom 125, Xtreme 125). points out that the company’s VAHAN market share increased to 31.6 per cent in Q2FY26, marking a 12-quarter high with a 70 basis points sequential gain. Sanchit Karekar of the brokerage believes that the recovery is being supported by strong traction in the Deluxe 100cc segment and renewed momentum in the 125cc scooter and motorcycle categories (Destini 125, Xoom 125, Xtreme 125).

In the electric vehicle or EV segment, market share rose 3 per cent Y-o-Y in Q2FY26 and further increased to 5 per cent in H1FY26, aided by the successful rollout of Glamour X. Axis Securities has a buy rating with a target price of Rs 6,245 and expects EV launches, a global push (exports) and margin stability to drive growth. The operating performance of the company was better than expectations. While gross margins were flat over the year-ago quarter as lower steel price gains were offset by higher aluminium costs, operating profit margins were higher by 50 basis points. This was led by better operational efficiencies and higher volumes and includes EV investments of Rs 252 crore. Excluding the EV portfolio, margins expanded by 121 basis points to 17.7 per cent, led by lower material costs, cost efficiencies and a favourable product mix.

The company’s export business was one of the standout performers in the quarter. The company’s despatches were up 77 per cent, which was three times the industry growth, and were aided by Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Colombia. It has introduced a Euro5+-compliant vehicle portfolio, which helped launch its vehicles in European and UK markets. The company believes that the growth trajectory is expected to continue in the coming quarters. On the domestic front, the company indicated that demand continues to sustain even post the festive season. This demand is powered by benefits from the GST rate cuts, income tax cut (announced in the Union Budget 2025), continuing traction on recent launches, crop harvests and a better marriage season.