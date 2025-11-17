Home / Markets / News / Groww jumps 18% to ₹175 as mcap tops ₹1 trillion; SBI crosses ₹9 trillion

Groww jumps 18% to ₹175 as mcap tops ₹1 trillion; SBI crosses ₹9 trillion

The market capitalisation of State Bank of India on Monday crossed the Rs 9-trillion mark in intra-day trade

Groww’s sharp post-listing rally pushed its valuation past ₹1 trillion, while SBI continued its record-setting run by crossing the ₹9-trillion mcap mark in Monday’s trade.
BS Reporter
Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 4:26 PM IST
Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) on Monday rallied 18 per cent to Rs 175, valuing the country’s largest investment platform at Rs 1.08 trillion ($12 billion). Over its IPO price, the stock has gained 75 per cent, which has catapulted Lalit Keshre, co-founder and chief executive officer, into the $1 billion club.
 
The market capitalisation of State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday crossed the Rs 9-trillion mark in intra-day trade. The state-owned lender’s shares hit a record high of Rs 976.2 before paring some gains to close at Rs 972.5, up 0.53 per cent over its previous close. Earlier this month, SBI’s mcap had crossed $100 billion for the first time. Besides SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank are the only two lenders in the $100-billion-plus club.

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 4:25 PM IST

