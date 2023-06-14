Home / Markets / News / Sangam India zooms 18% on heavy volumes on stable outlook

Sangam India zooms 18% on heavy volumes on stable outlook

Around 1 million shares, representing 2 per cent of total equity of SIL, changed hands on the BSE in the first hour of trade

SI Reporter Mumbai
Sangam India zooms 18% on heavy volumes on stable outlook

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 10:40 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Sangam (India) (SIL) zoomed 18 per cent to Rs 334.65 on the BSE in Wednesday's intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. Thus far in the month of June, the stock of the textile & garment manufacturing company has rallied 45 per cent. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.13 per cent at 63,062 at 10:26 am.
Around 1 million shares, representing 2 per cent of total equity of SIL, changed hands on the BSE in the first hour of trade, the exchange data shows. The names of the buyers and sellers, however, could not ascertained immediately. The stock had hit a 52-week high of Rs 359.95 on August 25, 2022.
SIL is among the top three producers of PV dyed yarn in India with a total spindleage capacity of 273,312 spindles. The company has a 30 million metres per annum (mmpa) ready-to-stitch fabric manufacturing capacity, 72mmpa fabric processing capacity and 48mmpa denim fabric manufacturing capacity. Its flagship fabric brands are Sangam Suiting and Sangam Denim.
India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has affirmed SIL’s long-term issuer rating at ‘IND A’ with a stable outlook.
SIL’s consolidated operating margins dipped slightly to 11.1 per cent in FY23 due to a substantial increase in raw material and power costs. The Ebitda margins, however, improved significantly to 12.6 per cent in FY22 (FY21: 9.1 per cent; FY20: 9 per cent) due to the significant improvement in realisation and volume growth leading to better-fixed cost absorption. The margins were range-bound between 8 per cent and 9 per cent over FY18-FY21 due to sectoral headwinds.
The agency expects the Ebitda margin to remain in the range of 11 per cent-11.5 per cent in FY24 and improve from FY25, supported by increased capacities, adequate demand, and sustained elevated realisations. Ind-Ra believes that the overall realisations of the blended yarn segment in FY24 will remain elevated, but slightly moderate after peaking in FY23. Also, the volumes are likely to marginally increase, despite the increase in capacities from October 2023 due to the weak export demand scenario.
Ind-Ra expects the revenue in FY24 to remain stagnant due to the weak exports demand leading to an oversupply situation in the domestic market, price correction from FY23 level, and also as the new capacities would be operational in 3QFY24.

Also Read

Bank stocks can slide more; stay away for now: Analysts

No SVB-like scenario in India; banks are on a strong footing, say analysts

YES Bank share price flat as SBI's three-year lock-in period ends this week

Vardhman Textiles' net profit up 52% QoQ; declares Rs 3.5 dividend a share

New tax norm to hurt insurers; stocks attractive for the long run: Analysts

Vodafone Idea zooms 10% amid report of Rs 14,000-crore fund raise plan

CDSL tumbles 6% after over 5% equities change hands on NSE via block deals

KEC International surges 6% to hit 52-week high on Rs 1,373-crore order win

Stocks to Watch today, June 14: Adani Group, Zee, RIL, Maruti, SBI Life

HDFC Sec sees up to 16% upside in Firstsource Solutions, Marico; check why

Topics :Buzzing stocksMarketsTextile companies

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 10:46 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story