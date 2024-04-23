Home / Markets / News / Sebi extends cross-margin benefits for futures with different expiry dates

Sebi extends cross-margin benefits for futures with different expiry dates

At present, the cross margin benefits are provided if both the correlated indices or an index and its constituents, as the case may be, have the same expiry day

Sebi | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 9:04 PM IST
Capital markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday extended the cross margin benefit between index futures position and constituent stock futures position in the derivatives segment for offsetting positions with different expiry dates.

At present, the cross margin benefits are provided if both the correlated indices or an index and its constituents, as the case may be, have the same expiry day.

Cross margining enhances liquidity and financing flexibility for entities by reducing margin demands and decreasing net settlement obligations.

"In discussion with stock exchanges, clearing corporations and risk management review committee of Sebi, it has been decided to extend the cross margin benefit on offsetting positions having different expiry dates," the regulator said in a circular.

This is subject to certain conditions including a 40 per cent spread margin will apply for offsetting positions in correlated indices with different expiry dates, while the existing 30 per cent margin stays for positions with the same expiry date.

For offsetting positions in an index and its constituents with different expiry dates, a 35 per cent spread margin applies, while the existing 25 per cent margin stays for positions with the same expiry date.

The spread margin benefit ends on the expiry day of the first expiring position if the expiry dates are different.

Sebi said that stock exchanges and clearing corporations will monitor cross margin activities of participants.

The new framework would be effective three months from the date of issue of this circular.
 

Topics :SEBIFutures & Optionsstock market trading

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 9:03 PM IST

