Sebi may revisit promoter classification framework to address concerns

Further, the regulator might heed a request from private-equity (PE) players to exempt them from the stock-exchange criterion of being called “promoter’’ in the case of significant holdings because they may not be able to disclose who their limited partners or investors are.

At present, the term “promoter” refers to entities named as such in the draft offer document or have been identified by the issuer in its annual report. It refers to those who have direct or indirect control of the affairs of the company, or those on whose advice or directions the board of directors is accustomed to act upon.