Sebi mulls MTF rule revamp, dynamic price bands to boost market activity

The market regulator has discussed expanding the eligible collateral for MTF and increasing the net-worth requirement for brokers to offer MTF services.
In its bid to expand the eligible collateral, the regulator may include government securities, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and units of real estate investment trusts (Reits) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs).
“The regulator is mulling to expand the MTF market. With the proposed changes, one would be able to continue to invest in only group 1 securities in MTF but as far as collateral is concerned, one would be able to expand it from group 1 to ETFs, mutual funds, and NCDs (non-convertible debentures),” said a person familiar with the developments.