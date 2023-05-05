Home / Markets / News / Sebi prescribes additional disclosures for issuing transition bonds

Sebi prescribes additional disclosures for issuing transition bonds

Disclosures on implementation and utilisation of funds aim to ensure there is no misallocation

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
Sebi prescribes additional disclosures for issuing transition bonds

2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 2:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has prescribed additional disclosures for issuance of transition bonds, a sub-category of green debt securities, to check misallocation.
The markets regulator has asked companies to identify interim targets like by how much they plan to reduce the emissions, project implementation strategy, technology for implementation, and the mechanism to oversee the utilisation of the funds raised through transition bonds.

In a circular dated May 4, Sebi also recommended issuers to form a committee to oversee the implementation and ensure timely completion of the defined targets.
Issuers have also been directed to use the denotation GB-T for differentiating transition bonds.

The regulator earlier revised the definition of green debt security within which transition bonds are the funds raised for transitioning to a more sustainable form of operations.
Further, the issuers will have to disclose the transition plan along with the brief of the progress of the implementation in their annual reports.

In case of any revisions in the transition plan, the company will have to disclose it to the stock exchanges along with an explanation for the revision.
Sebi noted that the additional requirements will facilitate transparency and informed decision making amongst investors, ensuring that the funds raised through transition bonds are not misallocated.

Stock exchanges have been directed to monitor such continuous disclosures.

Also Read

NTPC, Reliance, Adani top green hydrogen plays to bet on, say analysts

Banks tier II bond issuance surges 3.5 times in FY23, shows data

Govt to finance green bond projects and initiatives under 9 categories

Sebi proposes regulatory framework for index providers, Rs 25 cr net worth

Debt mutual funds log Rs 40K-crore inflow before tax tweak cut-off

Federal Bank slumps 8% despite record profit of Rs 903 cr in Q4; here's why

Stable macro data, earnings trigger FPI buying in shares in April: NSDL

Sebi to tell brokers, mutual funds to limit use of financial influencers

ITC increases stake in food brand Sproutlife to 39.42% for Rs 175 cr

CEAT rallies over 5% in weak market on 5-fold jump in Q4 net

Topics :SEBIDebt securities

First Published: May 05 2023 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story