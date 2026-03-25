Sebi proposes IT resilience index for market infrastructure institutions

The Securities and Exchange Board of India ( Sebi ) on Wednesday proposed a framework to introduce an IT Resilience Index (ITRI) for market infrastructure institutions (MIIs), including stock exchanges, clearing corporations, and depositories, aimed at strengthening oversight of critical technology systems.

In a consultation paper released on March 25, the regulator said the proposed index would provide a standardised, system-driven measure of the health and robustness of IT systems, enabling MIIs to track performance over time and identify gaps.

Sebi said the move seeks to create a uniform set of metrics and weightages that would allow comparisons across institutions while improving internal governance and risk monitoring.