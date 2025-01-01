Sebi simplifies disclosures for listed companies through integrated filing

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has implemented integrated filing for Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) for all disclosures starting with the quarter ending December 2024.

The measures aim to simplify compliance and streamline disclosure requirements by integrating periodic filings under two broad categories: governance and financial.

Last month, Sebi issued a notification introducing changes to the LODR framework. A circular detailing the formats for integrated filing was released on Tuesday.

Governance-related disclosures, such as corporate governance reports and investor grievance redressal updates, must be filed within 30 days of the quarter's end. Financial disclosures, including related party transactions, outstanding loan defaults, and quarterly financial results, must be submitted within 45 days of the quarter's end. For year-end financial disclosures, a 60-day window has been provided.

Sebi has also relaxed the frequency of certain updates and disclosures.

“The first quarterly integrated filing—i.e., Integrated Filing (Governance) and Integrated Filing (Financial)—for the quarter ending December 31, 2024, may be submitted within 45 days from the quarter's end,” Sebi stated in the circular.

Also Read

The regulator also directed companies to include ratification details of related party transactions (RPTs) with their half-yearly RPT disclosures in a specified format.

These changes were recommended by an expert committee tasked with easing the requirements under the LODR framework. The committee noted that integrated filing would reduce the number of filings, minimise duplication, and enhance information accessibility for investors.