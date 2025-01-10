Senco Gold shares decline 6% after posting Q3 update; check details here

Senco Gold shares declined 6.4 per cent in Friday's trade on BSE, logging an intraday low of Rs 1,054 per share. The stock was under selling pressure after the company released its Q3 update.

Around 10:34 AM, Senco share price was down 5.96 per cent at Rs 1,059.95 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.38 per cent at 77,326.61. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 8,708.69 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 1,544 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 685.10 per share.

In its Q3 update, the company said that after months of gains and record highs, gold’s upward trajectory has slowed since early November. Prices have dropped from their peak of $2787/Oz to $2,605/Oz in December 2024 by almost 6 per cent.

However, the company accomplished the highest-ever sales of more than Rs 1,000 crore in a single month in October 2024 and Rs 2000 crore in a single quarter in Q3 2025. On a Trailing twelve months (TTM) basis the revenue has crossed the benchmark of Rs 6000 crore indicating 19 per cent to 20 per cent growth on full year basis.

The company achieved total revenue growth of 22 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q3 and 19 per cent (Y-o-Y) in 9M while retail growth was steady at 19 per cent Y-o-Y in Q3 as well.

ALSO READ: Senco Gold raises Rs 459 crore via QIP, allots 4.08 mn equity shares The growth in Tier 3 and Tier 4 towns outpaced metro and Tier 2 city growth as observed in the economy in general and retail consumption in particular.

The stud ratio of Senco Gold continued to be in the 10.5 per cent range. The old gold exchange continued to reinforce the non-organised to organised transition with a 38 per cent contribution from old gold and over 62 per cent from non-sources. Also, the annual average ASP (Average Selling Price) and ATV (Average Transaction Value) for the 9M period grew by 28 per cent and 14 per cent respectively.

The company's showroom portfolio expanded to 170, including 69 franchisee showrooms with the launch of 12 showrooms in the last 9 months which includes 7 own stores.

During the quarter Senco launched 4 more showrooms in Gwalior (MP), Dehradun (UK), Barakar (WB), and Chandaneshwar (Odisha).

The company has committed to opening 18-20 jewellery showrooms this year, including 10-12 franchisee outlets, and is on track to achieve the annual target.

In the past one year, Senco Gold shares have gained 53 per cent against Sensex's rise of 8.3 per cent.