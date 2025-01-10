Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Swiggy, Zomato slips up to 4%; is 10-minute food delivery raising concerns?

Swiggy, Zomato slips up to 4%; is 10-minute food delivery raising concerns?

NRAI has alleged that the introduction of standalone apps, Bistro and Snacc, by Zomato and Swiggy respectively is raising issues for restaurant partners

Swiggi, Zomato
Swiggi, Zomato(Photo: Shutterstock)
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 10:25 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Food delivery platforms Swiggy and Zomato shares lost up to 3.6 per cent in Friday's (January 10, 2025) trade on BSE. Investors sold these new age companies' stock after reports suggested that National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) is likely to approach the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to address concerns regarding Zomato and Swiggy's recent launch of standalone apps for 10-minute food delivery.
 
Around 10:07 AM, Swiggy share price was down 3.57 per cent at Rs 489.5 per share on BSE and Zomato share price was down 3 per cent at Rs 237.85 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.63 per cent at 77,134.41. 0.54 million Zomto shares changed hand on BSE and  0.13 million Swiggy shares changed hands on BSE.
 
NRAI has alleged that the introduction of standalone apps, Bistro and Snacc, by Zomato and Swiggy respectively is raising issues for restaurant partners. 
 
The report quoted NRAI President and Wow Momo Co-Founder and CEO Sagar Daryani as saying that the association strongly opposes Zomato and Swiggy engaging in private labelling and selling food directly through Blinkit’s Bistro app and Swiggy’s Snacc app for quick food delivery.
  
Daryani also said that he suspects that they are redirecting his customers to their private-label products, whether it's tea, biryani, or momo. The NRAI is “seriously considering legal action”, he said.
   
In addition to Bistro and Snacc — which procure food and beverages from third-party vendors and deliver them through quick-commerce dark stores — both Zomato and Swiggy also offer 15-minute food delivery services by aggregating restaurants.
 
Snacc by Swiggy is designed to deliver snacks, drinks, and meals within 15 minutes. The launch came amid a growing competition among Indian food delivery platforms to offer ultra-fast delivery services. 
 
Zomato's quick-commerce subsidiary Blinkit too recently introduced "Bistro", a platform that promises delivery of snacks, meals, and beverages within 10 minutes.
 
Zomato and Swiggy are two of the most popular food delivery platforms in India. They both offer a similar service, allowing users to order food from a variety of restaurants and have it delivered to their doorsteps. 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IndusInd Bank down 3% as Goldman Sachs downgrades to 'Neutral', cuts target

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 200 pts at 77,400; All sectors except IT drag around 1%

Nifty IT gains over 2%; TCS rallies 5% on strong order book, robust outlook

Adani Wilmar shares slide 9% as Promoter begins partial stake sale via OFS

Quadrant Future Tek allotment today: Check status, GMP, listing date

Topics :SwiggyZomatoBlinkitBuzzing stocksstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story