Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / This jewellery share hits record high as board okays stock split, fundraise

This jewellery share hits record high as board okays stock split, fundraise

Senco Gold shares rose today after its board, on Friday, approved a fundraising plan via QIP worth Rs 500 crore

Gold, Gold Coin
This jewellery shares hits all time high
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 10:17 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Senco Gold share zoomed 10 per cent on Monday, October 7, and clocked an all-time high of Rs 1,544 per share on the BSE in the intraday trade. Senco Gold share price surged today after the company's board approved a stock split and a fundraising plan in a meeting after market hours on Friday.

At around 9:24 AM, shares of Senco Gold were up 8.83 per cent or Rs 124.05 at Rs 1,528.5 per share. By comparison, the BSE Sensex traded 0.27 per cent higher at 81,906.34 around the same time.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


On October 4, Senco Gold's board gave a nod to raise Rs 500 crore through qualified institutional placement (QIP).

"This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held on October 4, 2024, considered and approved the raising of funds by way of issuance of Equity Shares, and/ or securities convertible into Equity Shares at the option of the Company, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 500 crore by way of Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP)," the company's stock exchange filing read.

Further, the board also approved a stock split in the ratio of 1:2. As per the filing, every 1 existing share, having a face value of Rs 10 each, will be split into 2 shares, having a face value of Rs 5 each.

The stock split aims at improving the liquidity of shares of Senco Gold in the capital markets by widening the shareholder base and making it more affordable for retail investors. The whole transaction will be completed within three months, the company said.

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 250pts, at 81,900, Nifty above 25,000; Metal, Cons, PSB down

Brokerages bullish on Macrotech Developers; Q2 update boosts stock by 4%

Jio Fin Services zooms 3% on Sebi's nod to set up MF; check details here

Indian bond yields seen inching up in trading as 10 year US yield nears 4%

Check FIIs, DIIs, retail positions in F&O post Nifty biggest weekly fall


Meanwhile, in a report dated September 17, Emkay Global reiterated its 'Buy' rating on Senco Gold for a target price of Rs 1,600. The brokerage sees a significant re-rating scope for Senco Gold, helped by a strong pick-up in Q2.

"Our checks suggest a strong pick-up in jewellery retail after a modest Q1, as intermediate cooling of gold prices rushed consumers to stores. In our view, Senco is now comfortably placed to meet or exceed its 18-20 per cent annual growth guidance, despite only 11 per cent growth in Q1," the report read.

In the past one year, Senco Gold shares have gained 117.6  per cent against Sensex's rise of 24 per cent.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

PC Jeweller hits 52-wk high as board to consider stock split on Sept 30

These 2 smallcap stocks have zoomed over 100% in 5 wks; hit multi-year high

This jewellery stock hit the 5th straight upper limit; up 95% from June low

Union Budget 2024: Jewellery shares rally as govt cuts custom duty on gold

Titan stock dips 4% on disappointing jewellery biz growth in June quarter

Topics :Jewellery sharesSenco GoldS&P BSE SensexNSE Niftybuzzing stockMarkets

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 10:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story