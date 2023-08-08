Sensex, Nifty remains robust over 50-SMA support, show technical charts

The India benchmark indices have been on a downward spiral since past 12 sessions, with overall sentiment experiencing an ambiguous bias. While the broader trend continues to bolster a bullish trend, the short-term weakness has seen taking toll on traders and investors.

So far this year, both the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 have risen 8 per cent, reaching new historic peak. The trend has been resilient, holding key support areas.