3 tyre stocks hit new highs on breakout; charts show up to 21% upside ahead

Selective tyre stocks were spotted reaching new highs, indicating a build-up of robust momentum. Shares of CEAT, JK Tyre & Industries, and Goodyear India clinched to a new historic peak, determined to scale further highs in the coming sessions.

The optimistic move emerged following the launches of vehicles by Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj-Auto and Maruti Suzuki lately. While Apollo Tyres, MRF and TVS Srichakra have yet to claim their fresh leg of upside, the underlying trend persists to see accumulation.