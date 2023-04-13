Home / Markets / News / Sequential gains in Q4, improving earnings trajectory for Divi's Labs

Sequential gains in Q4, improving earnings trajectory for Divi's Labs

Brokerages expect a sequential improvement in margins

Ram Prasad Sahu
Premium
Sequential gains in Q4, improving earnings trajectory for Divi's Labs

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 11:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Topics :Divi’s LaboratoriesCompass

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 11:53 PM IST

Also Read

Divi's Lab sinks 13%, hits 29-mth low as Q3 profit falls more than expected

Brokerages downgrade Divi's Labs post Q2 letdown; stock falls 11% in 2 days

Divi's Labs stock tanks 12% on big miss in Q3; near-term trend 'bearish'

Pharma stocks upbeat amid Covid-19 scare; Divi's, Lupin can gain up to 10%

Measuring worth: Front-row seats to high return-on-equity stocks

Women account for a fifth of total mutual fund investors, shows data

Jeera prices jump again on low crop estimates; second spike since Jan

Indices' winning run enters 9th day, longest in 2.5 years; Sensex up 38 pts

Market regulator Sebi issues show-cause notice to Brightcom Group, promoter

Equity mutual fund flows at 12-month high of Rs 20,500 crore in March

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story