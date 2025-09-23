Home / Markets / News / Seshaasai Technologies IPO opens: GMP up 21%; should you apply or not?

Seshaasai Technologies IPO opens: GMP up 21%; should you apply or not?

Ahead of the opening, Seshaasai Technologies raised 243.3 crore from anchor investors and alloted 5.75 million equity shares at ₹423 per shares to 17 anchor investors

ipo market listing share market
Seshaasai Technologies is amongst the top two payment card manufacturers in India
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 9:23 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Seshaasai Technologies IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Seshaasai Technologies, a technology solutions provider, is set to open for public subscription on Tuesday, September 23, 2025. The company seeks to raise ₹813.07 crore from its maiden public issue. The mainline offering comprises a fresh issue of 24.3 million equity shares aggregating to ₹480 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 7.9 million equity shares aggregating to ₹333.07 crore. 
 
The company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and not less than 35 per cent for retail investors.
 
Ahead of the opening, the company raised 243.3 crore from anchor investors on Monday, September 22. The company alloted 5.75 million equity shares at ₹423 per shares to 17 anchor investors, according to an exchange filing on BSE. 
 
Nippon Life India, ICICI Prudential MF, Valuequest India, Tata AIA, General Insurance, UTI Mutual Fund, Motilal Oswal AMC, Sundaram Mutual Fund, HSBC MF, DSP MF, Franklin India, and Axis Max Life Insurance, among others participated in the anchor book.   Check iValue Infosolutions IPO Allotment Status

Should you subscribe to the Seshaasai Technologies IPO:  Anand Rathi Research - Subscribe 

Seshaasai Technologies is amongst the top two payment card manufacturers in India with a market share of 31.9 per cent as of FY25 for credit & debit cards issuance. According to analysts at Anand Rathi Research, the company has been able to retain existing customers while attracting the new one. The company provides a scalable, customisable portfolio of Payment and Communication & Fulfilment Solutions serving primarily the BFSI sector, as well as other industries. 
 
At the upper price band, the company is valued at 30.8x FY25 P/E, implying a post-issue market capitalisation of ₹6,844.1 crore. They focus on end-to-end domestic manufacturing of RFID tags, devices, firmware, middleware, and IoT hardware, leveraging their technical expertise to expand production capabilities. 
 
The company aims to enhance per-customer contributions by closely collaborating to provide a broader, tailored portfolio of solutions. Additionally, they plans to expand their offerings internationally, targeting the SAARC region, part of Africa, and Eastern Europe. 
 
Considering these factors, Anand Rathi Research said the issue appears fully priced and assigned a 'Subscribe - long term' rating. 

Seshaasai Technologies IPO grey market premium (GMP)

According to sources tracking unofficial markets, Seshaasai Technologies' unlisted shares were trading at around ₹511, commanding a premium of ₹88 or 21 per cent from upper end of the price band of ₹402 to ₹423.

Here are the key details of Seshaasai Technologies:

The three-day subscription window to apply for the Seshaasai Technologies IPO will close on Thursday, September 25. THe basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Friday, September 26. The successful allottees will receive the company's shares in their demat accounts on Monday, September 29. 
 
Shares of Seshasaai Technologies are scheduled to make their debut on the exchanges, NSE and BSE, tentatively on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. 
 
MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. IIFL Capital Services, ICICI Securities, and SBI Capital Markets are the book-running lead managers of the issue. 
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the comany plans to utilise the net fresh issue proceeds for expansion of existing manufacturing units and repayment of debt. The remaining funds will be used for general corprorate purposes. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rising exports, SUVs to drive Hyundai India earnings; Nomura retains 'Buy'

Asian stocks rise on AI optimism as tech surges, gold at fresh peaks

Gujarat Fluorochemicals: Analysts raise target, see 39% upside; do you own?

HDB Financial gets new 'Buy' rating from Nirmal Bang; 17% upside seen

Motilal Oswal sector of the week: IT services; HCL Tech, Coforge top picks

Topics :IPO AnalysisIPOsIPO REVIEWIPO market

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story