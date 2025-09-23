Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 08:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / iValue Infosolutions IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Once the iValue Infosolutions IPO allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the issue

iValue Infosolutions IPO GMP

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 8:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The basis of allotment for the iValue Infosolutions IPO shares is likely to be finalised today, Tuesday, September 23, 2025. The public offering closed for subscription on Monday, September 22, receiving decent participation from investors and was oversubscribed by nearly 2 times.
 

Here's how to check iValue Infosolutions IPO allotment status online – Direct links

Once the iValue Infosolutions IPO allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the issue.

Alternatively, investors can use the following direct links to check the iValue Infosolutions IPO allotment status:

 
CheckiValue Infosolutions IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
 
 
Check iValue Infosolutions IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/
 
Check iValue Infosolutions IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

iValue Infosolutions IPO final subscription status

The ₹560.29 crore public offering of iValue Infosolutions, offered at a price band of ₹284–₹299 with a lot size of 50 shares, received bids for 2,38,25,400 shares against the 1,31,17,272 shares on offer. This led to an oversubscription of 1.82 times by the end of the subscription period, according to data available on the BSE.
 
The IPO witnessed the highest participation from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who subscribed 3.18 times the portion reserved for them. This was followed by retail at 1.28 times. Meanwhile, non-institutional investors (NIIs), oversubscribed their category by 1.26 times.
 

iValue Infosolutions IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

Sources tracking unofficial market activity reported that iValue Infosolutions shares were trading flat at around ₹299 per share which is also the upper end of the IPO price. Thus the grey market premium (GMP) of iValue Infosolutions IPO remains nil on Tuesday. 

iValue Infosolutions IPO listing forecast

Shares of iValue Infosolutions are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Thursday, September 25, 2025. The current grey market trends hints at a flat listing of the iValue Infosolutions shares. However, these estimates are speculative, as the grey market is unregulated, and the GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance.

About iValue Infosolutions

iValue Infosolutions Limited is an enterprise technology solutions specialist based in India, focused on enabling large enterprises in their digital transformation journeys. The company offers comprehensive, purpose-built solutions for securing and managing digital applications and data, ensuring their performance, availability, scalability, and security. iValue bridges the gap between Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and System Integrators (SIs) to deliver tailored technology solutions to end customers. 
 

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 8:32 AM IST

