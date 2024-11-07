Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Shakti Pumps shares hit 5% upper circuit after bagging Rs 116-cr work order

Shakti Pumps shares hit 5% upper circuit after bagging Rs 116-cr work order

The work order is worth Rs 116.36 crore for the supply, installation, and commissioning of solar water pumping systems. The order has to be completed within 120 days from the date of issue of the work

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 2:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shakti Pumps shares were locked in a 5 per cent upper circuit on BSE at Rs 4,823.8 per share. In comparison, around 1:35 PM, the BSE Sensex was down 1 per cent at 79,574.2. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 9,664.53 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 5,151 per share on BSE and 52-week low of the stock was at Rs 929.15 per share.
 
The stock moved northward after the company received a Rs 1,16.36 crore work order from the Haryana Renewable Energy Department for 3,174 pumps.
 
"We would like to inform you that Shakti Pumps (India) Limited has received the work order under Component‐B of PM‐KUSUM scheme from Haryana Renewable Energy Department (HAREDA) for 3,174 pumps," the filing read. 
 
The work order is worth Rs 116.36 crore for the supply, installation, and commissioning of solar water pumping systems. The order has to be completed within 120 days from the date of issue of the work order.

Shakti Pumps Q2 results

Shakti Pumps reported a multifold jump in consolidated profit after tax in the quarter ended September to Rs 101.4 crore, on account of a surge in revenues.
 
It had posted Rs 6 crore net profit in the July-September quarter of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal.

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 800 pts at 79,550, Nifty at 24,200; Metal, Pharma, FMCG drag

India's 'high' premium valuations can come with upsides: Market gurus

Why Sensex fell 959 pts, Nifty 302 pts, after Trump's US election victory

MSCI Nov rebalancing impact: BSE, Oberoi gain 3%, Alkem Labs down 2%

Swiggy IPO Day 2: 24% subscription, GMP up 2%; should you subscribe?

 
During the second quarter, the company's revenue from operations rose four-fold to Rs 634.6 crore, from Rs 152.8 crore a year ago.
 
The company had an outstanding order book of around Rs 1,800 crore as of September 30, 2024.
 
"These achievements are a direct result of faster execution of orders within both the domestic and international spheres. Profitability margins also witnessed a significant expansion," Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd Chairman Dinesh Patidar said.
 
Shakti Pumps (India) manufactures pumps and motors in India, specialising in energy-efficient pumps and solar pump solutions. The company, established in 1982, is headquartered in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, and has earned a strong reputation for producing high-quality pumps used in various industries, including agriculture, domestic, industrial, and municipal sectors. The company exports products to over 120 countries. 
 
In the past one year, Shakti Pumps shares have gained 339 per cent against Sensex's rise of 24 per cent. 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Avalon Technologies skyrockets 20%, hits 52-week high on Nov 7; here's why

Delta Corp share price falls 6% on weak September quarter earnings; details

Buzzing stocks: These 4 industrial product microcaps zoomed up to 20%

Chambal Fertilisers rise 5% despite mixed Q2 results; PAT up 41%, rev slips

TeamLease slips 11%; hits lowest level in CY 2024 post Q2 results

Topics :Buzzing stocksBSE SensexNifty50NSE NiftyShakti Pumps Shakti Pumps (India)MARKETS TODAYIndian markets

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 1:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story