Avalon Technologies skyrockets 20%, hits 52-week high on Nov 7; here's why

Shares of Avalon Technologies jumped 19.84 per cent at Rs 707 per share on the BSE in Thursday’s intraday trade after the company reported a strong second quarter earnings for the financial year 2024-25 (Q2FY25).

Avalon Technologies reported net profit soared 140 per cent year-on-year to Rs 17.48 crore in the September quarter of FY25, as against a net profit of Rs 7.28 crore in Q2FY24.

The company’s revenue from operations surged by 36.8 per cent in Q2FY25, totaling Rs 275.02 crore versus Rs 200.99 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at Rs 30.34 crore, reflecting a 140 per cent year-on-year rise versus Rs 12.58 crore recorded in Q2FY24. Ebitda margin came in at 11.3 per cent for the quarter under review versus 6.3 per cent in the same quarter last year.

Avalon offers end-to-end manufacturing solutions, covering everything from design and analysis to mass production. The company provides integrated manufacturing facilities, a skilled workforce, certified quality systems, and a strong network of supplier partners, ensuring the timely delivery of high-quality products and services to its customers.

Avalon Technologies share price history

The company’s stock has underperformed the market year to date as it has risen 27.7 per cent, while gaining 40.9 per cent in the last one year. In comparison BSE Sensex has risen 10.1 per cent year to date and 22.5 per cent in a year.

More From This Section

The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 4,590.85 crore. Its shares are trading at a price to earnings multiple of 134.87 times and at an earning per share of Rs 4.37.

At 2:05 PM; the stock of the company surged 18.48 per cent at Rs 699 a piece. By comparison, the BSE Sensex slumped 0.99 per cent at 79,579.21.