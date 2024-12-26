Share India Securities gain 5% on planning to invest Rs 59.5 crore in MSE

Share India Securities shares gained 5 per cent in Thursday's trade, logging an intraday high at Rs 325 per share on BSE. The stock advanced after the company revealed plans to invest Rs 59.50 crore in the Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited (MSE).

Around 10:26 AM, Share India share price was up 1.7 per cent at Rs 314.55 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.05 per cent at 78,508.82. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 6,813.52 crore. The 52-week high of the stock stood at Rs 407.99 per share and the 52-week low stood at Rs 261 per share.

The company said that the investment will be made through the acquisition of 29.75 crore shares, representing 4.958 per cent of the post-issue paid-up share capital of MSE. The investment shall be completed within a period of 60 working days from the date of this media release.

"We strongly believe that this move significantly enhances our market presence, reinforcing our position as a key driver of growth and innovation in the industry. We see this milestone as a pivotal step toward expanding our product offerings, addressing the needs of domestic and international institutional investors, especially in view of new regulatory measures. The anticipated trading volumes from these new products are expected to enhance revenue visibility and align with the market’s growing emphasis on long-term strategies," said Sachin Gupta – CEO and whole-time director, Share India Securities Ltd.

Share India Securities Ltd is a financial services and technology-driven broking firm in India. Established in 1994, the company offers a wide range of services, including equity and commodity broking, depository services, portfolio management, mutual fund distribution, and investment advisory. It is known for leveraging advanced technologies and analytics to provide seamless trading experiences and insightful financial solutions.

The company has a significant presence in the Indian capital markets, catering to retail, institutional, and high-net-worth clients. Share India also focuses on algo trading, providing robust platforms for automated trading strategies. With a client-centric approach and an emphasis on innovation, Share India Securities has positioned itself as a trusted partner for investors and traders seeking growth opportunities in the financial markets.

In the past one year, Share India Securities shares have lost 9.6 per cent against Sensex's rise of 10 per cent.