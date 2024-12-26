Carraro India IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, expected listing price
Investors can also verify their Carrayor India IPO allotment status post-finalisation on the official websites of the BSE, NSE, or Link Intime India, the registrar for the issue
Carraro India IPO allotment staus: The basis of allotment for Carraro India’s Rs 1,250-crore-crore initial public offering (IPO) is likely to be finalised today, December 26, 2024. The IPO, which closed for subscription on December 24, witnessed decent investor demand, with an oversubscription of 1.12 times, according to data from the BSE. The public offering was available at a price band of Rs 668-704, with a minimum lot size of 21 shares.
During the subscription period, Carraro India’s offering received bids for 1,46,18,814 shares against the 1,30,98,803 shares available, data from the BSE revealed. Institutional investors led the demand, with Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribing to their quota 2.21 times, while Retail Investors and Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribed 0.71 times and 0.60 times, respectively. ALSO READ: Senores Pharma IPO allotment today
Investors who participated in the IPO can check their allotment status online once the finalisation process is complete. The status can be verified on the official websites of the BSE, NSE, or Link Intime India, the registrar for the IPO. Alternatively, investors can also verify their Carraro India IPO allotment status post-finalisation using these direct links:
Meanwhile, the unlisted shares of Carraro India
were quoted trading at Rs 704 apiece in the unofficial markets, which is also the upper end of the IPO price, according to sources tracking grey market activities. Thus, Carraro India’s grey market premium (GMP) remains nil as of December 26, 2024. ALSO READ: Ventive Hospitality IPO
Carraro India shares are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Monday, December 30, 2024. Based on grey market trends, the shares may debut around Rs 704 on the bourses. However, it is important to note that grey market premiums are speculative and may not accurately predict listing-day performance.
Carraro India
is a technology-driven integrated supplier that develops complex engineering products and solutions for their original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers. They are an independent tier-1 solution provider of axles, transmission systems, and gears for the agricultural tractor and construction vehicle industries in India. The company supports the full value chain of services as a solution provider for axles, transmission systems, gears, and other related components with in-house product design and manufacturing capabilities. The Carraro brand is owned by Carraro S.p.A. and licensed to them pursuant to a licensing agreement with Carraro S.p.A.