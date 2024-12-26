Carraro India IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, expected listing price

Carraro India IPO allotment staus: The basis of allotment for Carraro India’s Rs 1,250-crore-crore initial public offering (IPO) is likely to be finalised today, December 26, 2024. The IPO, which closed for subscription on December 24, witnessed decent investor demand, with an oversubscription of 1.12 times, according to data from the BSE. The public offering was available at a price band of Rs 668-704, with a minimum lot size of 21 shares.

ALSO READ: Senores Pharma IPO allotment today During the subscription period, Carraro India’s offering received bids for 1,46,18,814 shares against the 1,30,98,803 shares available, data from the BSE revealed. Institutional investors led the demand, with Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribing to their quota 2.21 times, while Retail Investors and Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribed 0.71 times and 0.60 times, respectively.

Investors who participated in the IPO can check their allotment status online once the finalisation process is complete. The status can be verified on the official websites of the BSE, NSE, or Link Intime India, the registrar for the IPO. Alternatively, investors can also verify their Carraro India IPO allotment status post-finalisation using these direct links:

Check Carraro India IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Check Carraro India IPO allotment status on Link Intime India: https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html

Check Carraro India IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

ALSO READ: Ventive Hospitality IPO Meanwhile, the unlisted shares of Carraro India were quoted trading at Rs 704 apiece in the unofficial markets, which is also the upper end of the IPO price, according to sources tracking grey market activities. Thus, Carraro India’s grey market premium (GMP) remains nil as of December 26, 2024.

Carraro India shares are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Monday, December 30, 2024. Based on grey market trends, the shares may debut around Rs 704 on the bourses. However, it is important to note that grey market premiums are speculative and may not accurately predict listing-day performance.