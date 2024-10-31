Sonata Software shares: Software company Software company Sonata Software rose up to 3.47 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 626.05 per share on Thursday, October 31, 2024.

The rise in Sonata Software share price came after the company announced that it has been chosen by a Fortune 50 American multinational technology conglomerate to reimagine customer experience and bolster their global retail ambitions.

The partnership will encompass 16 key markets across multiple geographies, including North America, EMEA and Asia, Sonata Software said in a statement.

Sonata Software will utilise the expertise of Sonata CX in programme design and delivery, along with its extensive network of certified evaluators and proprietary GDX reporting platform. The collaboration will provide clients with in-depth performance data and analysis, driving insights and actions that inform strategic partnerships and future sales.

Sonata CX, refined over three decades, empowers companies to assess their omnichannel performance by integrating physical and digital customer experience evaluations. This approach delivers actionable insights that are tracked to completion. The proprietary reporting platform offers licence-free, persona-based access to real-time data and AI-driven guidance, catering to users of all experience levels.

“We are excited about our collaboration with this leading technology conglomerate. Sonata CX solutions have been leveraged by an exceptional portfolio of global brands over the years, and we are extremely proud of our latest addition. Our ability to provide bespoke customer experience measurement solutions anywhere in the world, designed to meet specific objectives and outcomes, is a compelling offer that has already benefited some of the world’s largest customer-focused businesses. Our latest win will continue to inspire our teams, undoubtedly driving further success on behalf of our client’s present and future objectives,” said Anthony Lange, chief revenue officer at Sonata Software.

Sonata Software Limited (SSL), based in Bangalore and founded in 1986, offers a range of IT services and software solutions to clients worldwide. Its services include cloud and data modernization, Microsoft Dynamics modernisation, digital contact centre setup and management, managed cloud services, digital transformation, business app modernisation, platformation consulting, and data analytics. SSL partners with leading technology providers such as Microsoft, Amazon, and Google to assist Fortune 500 companies in reimagining their business processes.

The company stresses upon key focus areas like innovation, customer-centricity, modernisation engineering, platform technology excellence, design innovation, and strategic engagement models.

The market capitalisation of Sonata Software is Rs 17,110.12 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 500 category.

At 11:55 AM, Sonata Software shares were trading 0.85 per cent higher at Rs 610.15 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.50 per cent lower at 79,542.05 levels.