Statsguru: 6 charts show India's inflation concern may not be over soon

The World Bank has also predicted a hit to many of the key drivers of economic growth. Private consumption is one, affected in part by inflation. It had predicted a 6.9 per cent rise in private consumption for 2023-24 in its April fore- cast, but reduced it to 5.9 per cent in October. It also expects lower gross fixed capital formation. The predicted growth in export of goods and services has fallen from 9.2 per cent in April to 0.9 per cent in October (chart 4).





Global export restrictions that began after the Ukraine crisis and can affect food security have persisted into 2023. According to the World Trade Organization, multiple reasons including the ongoing food crisis, rising energy costs, and lower agricultural yields have led to the persistence of these measures (chart 3).