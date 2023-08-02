Home / Markets / News / Stock Market Live: Global shares muted as Fitch lowers US credit rating
LiveNew Update

Stock Market Live: Global shares muted as Fitch lowers US credit rating

Stock Market Live Updates: At 6:55 am, the Gift Nifty quoted 19,778 levels, down 33-odd points

SI Reporter New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2023 | 7:55 AM IST
Dalal Street might eye for a muted start on Wednesday, amidst sour global cues. At 6:55 am, the Gift Nifty quoted 19,778 levels, down 33-odd points.Read More

Key Events

7:55 AM Aug 23

Brent Crude above $85 per barrel on tightening supplies

7:48 AM Aug 23

US dollar index hovers around 102-mark

7:45 AM Aug 23

Party over? If overweight, pare exposure to US technology companies

7:38 AM Aug 23

Nomura shares skid most in 2 years on lower-than-estimated profit

7:35 AM Aug 23

Fitch downgrades US credit rating to AA+, Treasury calls it 'arbitrary'

7:33 AM Aug 23

Hang Seng index makes a muted start, sheds 0.3%

7:27 AM Aug 23

Japan's Nikkei 225 index declines 1.3% in early trades

7:25 AM Aug 23

S&P 200 down 0.6% after Reserve Bank of Australia left rates unchanged

7:22 AM Aug 23

US markets end mixed overnight: NASDAQ Composite down 0.4%

7:18 AM Aug 23

Good morning readers! Stay tuned with Business Standard for more live updates

First Published: Aug 02 2023 | 7:19 AM IST

