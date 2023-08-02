Stock Market Live: Global shares muted as Fitch lowers US credit rating

Dalal Street might eye for a muted start on Wednesday, amidst sour global cues. At 6:55 am, the Gift Nifty quoted 19,778 levels, down 33-odd points. On August 2, investors will continue to focus on the June quarter (Q1FY24) result update. Companies such as Titan, Interglobe Aviation, Mankind Pharma, and Ambuja Cements are some of the notable companies that will report Q1 results. Global update Globally, the US markets closed mixed overnight on Fitch credit rating downgrade. Dow Jones turned flat, while the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Composite indices declined up to 0.4 per cent. The dull sentiment spread across markets in Asia-Pacific as well. Key indices Nikkei 225, Topix, S&P 200, and Kospi slid up to 1 per cent. Also Read: Mid, smallcaps reach for the sky despite analysts sounding caution Commodities check In the commodities market, fall in crude oil inventories sent prices of Brent Crude and WTI Crude up 1 per cent to $85 per barrel and $81 per barrel, respectively.Read More