Stock Market Live: Global shares firm after Fed reiterated hawkish stance

Dalal Street is eyeing a positive start on Monday, tracking firm global cues after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated hawkish stance at Jackson Hole conference. At 7:00 am, the Gift Nifty Futures was up 28-odd points to quote at 19,278 levels over Nifty Futures' Friday close. On Monday, August 28, all eyes will be on Reliance Industries annual general meeting (AGM). The Street expects the oil-to-telecom major spun out detailed plans for its recently demerged and listed arm, Jio Financial Services. Announcements related to listing plans of retail and telecom verticals are also eyed. WATCH FULL REPORT That apart, on the global front, the US equity futures were marginally higher this morning as Fed Chief called inflation 'too high' and warned additional monetary tightening a possibility. Dow Futures, NASDAQ Futures, and the S&P 500 Futures gained up to 0.1 per cent. Asia-Pacific markets, too, advanced in tandem with positive cues from Wall Street. Nikkei 225, Topix, Kospi, and S&P 200 indices surged up to 0.9 per cent. In the commodities market, meanwhile, prices of Brent Crude and WTI Crude climbed 0.2 per cent each to $84 per barrel and $80 per barrel, respectively.Read More