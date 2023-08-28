Home / Markets / News / Stock Market Live: Global shares firm after Fed reiterated hawkish stance
Stock market live updates: At 7:00 am, the Gift Nifty Futures was up 28-odd points to quote at 19,278 levels over Nifty Futures' Friday close

SI Reporter New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 8:00 AM IST
Dalal Street is eyeing a positive start on Monday, tracking firm global cues after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated hawkish stance at Jackson Hole conference. At 7:00 am, the Gift Nifty Futures was up 28-odd points to quote at 19,278 levels over Nifty Futures' Friday close.Read More

Key Events

7:50 AM Aug 23

US dollar index steady above 104-mark as Fed adopts hawkish stance

7:45 AM Aug 23

Brent Crude climbs 0.2% to $84 per barrel

7:41 AM Aug 23

Powell delivers on expected lines; Indian markets to consolidate: Analysts

7:33 AM Aug 23

Chinese markets surge after government halves stamp duty on stock trades

7:26 AM Aug 23

US equity futures steady this morning: Dow Jones up 0.1%

8:00 AM

China's travel rebound risks supercharging of jet fuel prices: Report

China's return is thought to be the final missing piece in the global air travel recovery. READ MORE

7:57 AM

Global inflation pressures could become harder to manage in future: Study

The prevalence of such trends across the world could intensify global inflation pressures in the coming years and make it harder for the Federal Reserve and other central banks to meet their inflation. READ MORE

7:50 AM

US dollar index steady above 104-mark as Fed adopts hawkish stance

7:45 AM

Brent Crude climbs 0.2% to $84 per barrel

source: oilprice.com

7:41 AM

Powell delivers on expected lines; Indian markets to consolidate: Analysts

The US central bank, Powell said, is prepared to hike the benchmark rates and keep the borrowing costs high until inflation comes in the target range of 2 per cent. READ MORE

7:37 AM

Japanese markets firm; Nikkei 225 climbs over 1%

7:33 AM

Chinese markets surge after government halves stamp duty on stock trades

7:29 AM

Australia's S&P 200 index rises 0.5% tracking firm global cues

7:26 AM

US equity futures steady this morning: Dow Jones up 0.1%

7:25 AM

Good morning, readers! Stay tuned for live updates with Business Standard

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 7:23 AM IST

