Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates negative start amid muted global cues

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, August 20, 2025: Indian stock markets are likely to open lower on Wednesday, tracking weak global cues and a broader sell-off in global equities. However, investors are also awaiting greater clarity on US-India trade negotiations.

At 7:35 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,966, down 45 points.

Asian markets opened lower on Wednesday, mirroring losses on Wall Street from the previous session. The decline came as investors assessed Japan’s latest trade figures and awaited China’s decision on its loan prime rate. Last checked, South Korea's Kospi index was down 1.87 per cent and Japan's Nikkei 225 index fell 1.11 per cent.

Overnight, the US equity markets settled lower, dragged by a broader decline in technology stocks. The S&P 500 fell 0.59 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite index was down 1.46 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average settled almost flat.

IPO corner

In the mainboard segment, IPOs of Patel Retail, Vikram Solar, Gem Aromatics, and Shreeji Shipping Global will enter the second day of subscription. Regaal Resources will make its debut on the exchanges. Mangal Electrical Industries IPO will open for public subscription today.

In the SME space, Studio LSD IPO will close for subscription, and LGT Business Connextions will enter its second day of bidding. Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure will be listed on the NSE SME space.

Q1 results today

Shanti Gold International, PVP Ventures, Morarjee Textiles, Picturehouse Media, and VXL Instruments are scheduled to announce their Q1FY26 results today.