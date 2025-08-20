Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates negative start amid muted global cues
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates negative start amid muted global cues

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets opened lower on Wednesday, mirroring losses on Wall Street from the previous session

SI Reporter New Delhi
BSE, Bombay Stock Exchange
Stock Market LIVE: Asian markets opened lower on Wednesday, mirroring losses on Wall Street (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 8:14 AM IST
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, August 20, 2025: Indian stock markets are likely to open lower on Wednesday, tracking weak global cues and a broader sell-off in global equities. However, investors are also awaiting greater clarity on US-India trade negotiations. 
 
At 7:35 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,966, down 45 points.
 
Asian markets opened lower on Wednesday, mirroring losses on Wall Street from the previous session. The decline came as investors assessed Japan’s latest trade figures and awaited China’s decision on its loan prime rate.  Last checked, South Korea's Kospi index was down 1.87 per cent and Japan's Nikkei 225 index fell 1.11 per cent.
 
Overnight, the US equity markets settled lower, dragged by a broader decline in technology stocks. The S&P 500 fell 0.59 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite index was down 1.46 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average settled almost flat.

IPO corner

In the mainboard segment, IPOs of Patel Retail, Vikram Solar, Gem Aromatics, and Shreeji Shipping Global will enter the second day of subscription. Regaal Resources will make its debut on the exchanges. Mangal Electrical Industries IPO will open for public subscription today. 
 
In the SME space, Studio LSD IPO will close for subscription, and LGT Business Connextions will enter its second day of bidding. Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure will be listed on the NSE SME space. 

Q1 results today

Shanti Gold International, PVP Ventures, Morarjee Textiles, Picturehouse Media, and VXL Instruments are scheduled to announce their Q1FY26 results today.

8:14 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: FPI AUC in India hit by ₹2 trillion IT slump; financials cushion impact

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Global funds' asset under custody (AUC) remained flat so far this year in India, with a ₹2 trillion drop in information technology  (IT) holdings offset by gains in financial stocks. The AUC of the IT pack stood at ₹5.3 trillion as of July end, compared to ₹7.3 trillion at the end of 2024, a 27.2 per cent decline, as per data compiled from NSDL. The plunge in the holdings in the sector came following a sharp ₹50,000 crore selloff by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) this year amid a muted outlook. READ MORE

8:05 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here are the key stocks to watch today

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equities are poised for a negative start, amid mixed global cues. Last seen, GIFT Nifty futures were down 67 points at 24,967. Globally, investors await the Federal Reserve's annual symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, from August 21 to August 23. Amid this, Aditya Infotech, Paytm, Hindustan Aeronautics, Hero MotoCorp, and Tata Motors, among others, are the key stocks to watch today. READ MORE

7:55 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold prices down

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold prices dropped to their lowest level in almost three weeks, pressured by a stronger US dollar. Spot gold slipped by 0.1 per cent to $3,312.79 per ounce, after hitting its weakest level since August 1.

7:46 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi's index norm relaxation to ease $1 bn sell-off risk for HDFC, ICICI

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) proposed relaxation of index realignment norms could ease potential selling pressure of nearly $1 billion in HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank — the two heaviest weights in the Nifty Bank index. Currently, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank carry weights of 29.1 per cent and 26.5 per cent, respectively. READ MORE

7:35 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty faces resistance at 25,160; Analyst recommends these 2 ETFs to 'Buy'

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty appears to be heading towards its next resistance of 25,160, which represents the 61.8 per cent Fibonacci retracement of the entire decline from the recent swing high of 25,669 to the low of 24,337. The 24,775-24,820 band, where the 20-day and 50-day DEMAs coincide, is expected to continue serving as a support zone. Analyst at HDFC Securities recommend buying  Groww Nifty India Railways PSU ETF and Edelweiss BSE Capital Markets & Insurance ETF. READ MORE

7:25 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Crude oil prices rise on reports of decline in US stockpiles

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Crude oil prices edged higher after a report signaled a decline in US stockpiles, while investors weighed outlook for Russia-Ukraine talks. Brent crude oil rose 0.26 per cent to $65.96 per barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures was 0.59 per cent up at $62.72.

7:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets trade lower, following losses in US markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets were trading lower on Wednesday, mirroring losses on Wall Street.  Last checked, South Korea's Kospi index was down 1.87 per cent, Japan's Nikkei 225 index fell 1.63 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 0.7 per cent.

7:11 AM

Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 7:09 AM IST

Explore News