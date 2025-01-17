PM pins hope on 8-fold growth in EV sales; urges investment in auto sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed hope that India's electric vehicle (EV) sales is expected to grow eight-fold by the end of this decade, creating opportunities for global and domestic manufacturers in the country's mobility sector.
PM Modi on Friday inaugurated the second edition of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, which is being touted as the second-largest auto sector expo in the world this year. Addressing the meeting, he urged investors to go ahead with the "Make in India, Make for the World" strategy. "India is a good destination for investors dreaming of growth in the mobility sector. The government is with you," he said. The expo is expected to witness over 100 new launches across automobiles, component products, and technologies. In the last four years, FDI in the auto sector was to the tune of $36 billion, which Modi said is expected to increase further in the coming years.
Automobile dispatches from companies to dealers rose 12 per cent last year compared to 2023 on the back of positive consumer sentiment, taking total sales to 25.5 million, as per SIAM data. Modi highlighted this and said that along with this 12 per cent increase, "Make in India, Make for the World" has led to a rise in exports too. "There are many countries whose population is less than the number of vehicles sold in India every year. This is why, when it comes to future mobility, India is seen with high hopes." He added that India saw a 640-fold increase in EV sales. Moreover, India is selling double the number of vehicles in a day than it used to sell in an entire year in 2014.
"Rising middle class, rapid urbanisation, and affordable vehicles are going to push the auto sector in India," he added. The Prime Minister also highlighted the scope for passenger cars in the country.
"We are in the third position in the world when it comes to the passenger vehicle market... Once, the reason for not buying cars in India was the lack of good-quality roads. This situation is changing. Ease of travel is India's priority... In last year's budget, more than Rs 11 trillion was allotted for infrastructure development," he added.
2025 is poised to be a landmark year for EV launches. Industry leaders such as Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hyundai, and JSW MG Motors are gearing up to introduce a range of EVs in India. Remembering industry veterans like Tata Group's Ratan Tata and former Suzuki Motor Corporation chairman Osamu Suzuki, he said, "Both of them have made a huge contribution to the growth of India's auto sector and in fulfilling the middle-class dream... I have faith that the legacy of Ratan Tata and Osamu Suzuki will inspire the mobility sector..."