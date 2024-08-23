Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex turns red, Nifty flat at open; Ambuja, RailTel, Nykaa up around 3%

Stock Market LIVE on, Friday, August 23: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were expected to open on a muted note with a slightly positive bias, ahead of the Fed chair's speech

Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 9:40 AM IST
9:40 AM

9:38 AM

9:36 AM

9:33 AM

9:31 AM

9:29 AM

9:28 AM

9:24 AM

9:21 AM

9:19 AM

9:18 AM

9:16 AM

9:09 AM

9:08 AM

9:04 AM

9:00 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex likely to surpass 117,000 by FY30-end on rapid growth: Analysis

8:57 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: ChrysCapital exits Eris Lifesciences; sells 7.27% stake for Rs 1,187 crore

8:53 AM

8:38 AM

8:35 AM

8:32 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BOJ's Ueda signals readiness to raise rates if growth, inflation on track

8:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil price steady as markets await more US interest rate cut cues

8:06 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets cautious ahead of Jerome Powell's speech

8:03 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets close lower ahead of key central bankers' meet

8:00 AM

Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here

9:40 AM

The company has developed a Tissue Culture protocol for coffee and signed an MoU with the Coffee Board of India to commercially release high-quality, disease-resistant coffee plants.

9:38 AM

Zomato is shutting down its Intercity Legends service, which delivered iconic dishes from 10 cities across India, effective immediately.

9:36 AM

 The company has received a Rs 52.66 crore work order from the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board.

9:33 AM

Adani Power's Rs 4,101 crore resolution plan to acquire Lanco Amarkantak Power Ltd (LAPL) has been approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Hyderabad Bench. The order, issued on August 21, 2024, was made available on the NCLT’s website the following day.

9:31 AM

Harindarpal Singh Banga, a pre-IPO investor in Nykaa, is set to sell up to 1.4 per cent of his stake in the beauty and personal care platform at a floor price of Rs 198 per share. Singh held a 6.4 per cent stake in Nykaa at the end of the June quarter.

9:29 AM

Holderind Investments, a promoter group entity, is launching a block deal to sell a 2.84 per cent stake in Ambuja Cements for $500 million. The floor price for the deal is Rs 600 per share, reflecting a 5 per cent discount from the last closing price of Rs 631.80 on August 22.

9:28 AM

In the sectoral trends today, Nifty Auto, Pharma, PSU Bank, Realty were trading in green, while Nifty IT and Nifty Media led losses.

9:24 AM

Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, and Adani Ports lead  the charts on the NSE, while NTPC, LTIMindtree and Infosys were among the top losers.

9:21 AM

Broader indices opened marginally higher than benchmark Sensex and Nifty that traded mostly in the flat range. 

9:19 AM

9:18 AM

9:16 AM

9:09 AM

9:08 AM

9:04 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates on, Friday, August 23: Indian benchmark indices were dragged down by  global cues at market open on Friday, as investors awaited cues from US Federal Reserve Jerome Powell's speect at the ongoing Jackson Hole Economic Symposium.
The BSE Sensex was at 81,038, down 0.02 per cent, while the broader Nifty 50 was flat at 24,812.  
Investors would have their eyes peeled for US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's keynote speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium, scheduled to be held between August 22 and August 24, to look for further clues about one or more possible interest rate cuts by the Fed this year. 
All the three major US stock indexes lost ground on Thursday, weighed down by technology shares, as Treasury yields rose on easing recession fears in the US, ahead of the Fed chair's speech.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 177.71 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 40,712.78, while the S&P 500 lost 50.21 points, or 0.89 per cent, at 5,570.64 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 299.63 points, or 1.67 per cent, to 17,619.35, overnight.
Benchmark indices in the Asian markets were mostly down, as investors everywhere trained their eyes on the gathering of central bank officials from around the world to look for cues about an interest rate easing cycle as inflation moderates gradually.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 was trading at 38,150, down 0.15 per cent, while Australia's ASX 200 was down nearly 0.4 per cent, and Hong Kong's HSI was quoting 0.34 per cent lower. 
Stocks To Watch
FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa)
Harindarpal Singh Banga, a pre-IPO investor in Nykaa, is set to sell up to 1.4% of his stake in the beauty and personal care platform at a floor price of Rs 198 per share. Singh held a 6.4% stake in Nykaa at the end of the June quarter.
Ambuja Cements
Holderind Investments, a promoter group entity of Ambuja Cements, is launching a block deal to sell a 2.84% stake in Ambuja Cements for $500 million. The floor price for the deal is Rs 600 per share, reflecting a 5 per cent discount from the last closing price of Rs 631.80 on August 22.
Shriram Finance
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved Shriram Housing Finance's sale to Mango Crest Investment Ltd, an affiliate of Warburg Pincus. The approval is contingent upon receiving additional regulatory approvals.
Bharti Airtel
Bharti Airtel has announced a reduction in its Goods and Services Tax (GST) liability following an appeal. The Central Goods and Services Tax Appellate Authority has reduced Bharti Airtel’s GST demand from Rs 604.66 crore to Rs 194 crore following the company's appeal.  The dispute involved the reverse charge mechanism on License Fees and Spectrum Usage Charges, initially assessed by the Additional Commissioner of the Central GST in Delhi.
Adani Power Adani Power's Rs 4,101 crore resolution plan to acquire Lanco Amarkantak Power Ltd (LAPL) has been approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Hyderabad Bench. The order, issued on August 21, 2024, was made available on the NCLT’s website the following day.

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 7:59 AM IST

