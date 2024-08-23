What are investors betting on? FPIs add small and midcaps, sell large-caps

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) and Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) have reduced their stakes in public sector undertakings in the last one year even though PSUs have experienced notable growth in market capitalization, now comprising 15% of India's total market cap, according to a study by YES Securities.





Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Additionally, the number of PSU companies in the top 200 by market cap has risen to 39, with 12 new entries in the last two years.

PSU Market Cap dominance in Listed Universe despite no notable change in Share of Earnings

PSUs occupy a significant portion of the listed universe despite relatively stable earnings.

The increase in market capitalization is primarily attributed to higher valuation multiples, suggesting that investors are willing to pay more for PSU shares.

Core financial metrics like revenue, EBITDA, and profit after tax (PAT) have remained relatively unchanged for PSUs compared to the broader listed universe.

" This indicates that the PSU market cap dominance is primarily driven by an expansion in valuation multiples rather than their earnings outperforming the listed universe," noted Yes Securities.