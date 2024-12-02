Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Swiggy expands 10-minute food delivery service 'Bolt' to over 400 cities

Swiggy expands 10-minute food delivery service 'Bolt' to over 400 cities

Swiggy has expanded the 10-minute food delivery service to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities such as Roorkee, Guntur, Warangal, Patna, Jagtial, Solan, Nashik and Shillong among others

Rain, Bengaluru Rains, Swiggy

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have witnessed the highest adoption for Bolt followed by Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Punjab | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 2:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

On-demand convenience platform Swiggy Ltd on Monday said it has expanded its 10-minute food delivery offering, Bolt, to over 400 cities and towns across India.

Initially launched in Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune, Bolt is now active in cities like Jaipur, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Indore, Coimbatore, and Kochi as well, Swiggy said in a statement.

Swiggy has expanded the 10-minute food delivery service to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities such as Roorkee, Guntur, Warangal, Patna, Jagtial, Solan, Nashik and Shillong among others, it added.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have witnessed the highest adoption for Bolt followed by Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Punjab, it added.

 

Swiggy said it is actively partnering with restaurants to optimise order prioritisation for Bolt orders that have food items with minimum or no preparation time.

"To ensure safety of delivery partners, they are not informed of the distinction between Bolt and regular orders, and there is no incentive for fast delivery. The delivery radius for Bolt is limited to 2 km as of now which also increases familiarity and enables faster delivery," the company asserted.

More From This Section

Bhavish Aggarwal, CMD, Ola Electric Mobility Limited at the IPO Press Conference in Mumbai on Monday, 29th July 2024 | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Ola Electric to add around 3,200 new showrooms by December 20 to push sales

Trade, Port, Container

CareEdge Ratings upgrades Gopalpur Ports by 6 notches post-acquisition

Adani

No indication of B'desh reviewing power deal: Adani Power amid indictment

JSW

JSW plans entry into EV market, to launch in-house electric vehicle brand

Natarajan Chandrasekaran

Tata Sons chairman calls for aggressive growth despite market challenges

Additionally, the speed of delivery is optimised by prioritising delivery executives closest to Bolt outlets, it added.

Designed for speed, Bolt focuses on dishes that can be delivered without compromising on taste, freshness, or quality. It delivers food from more than 40,000 participating restaurants with a range of over 10 Lakh items to choose from, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

PremiumChief Investment Officer Ervin Tu and Ashutosh Sharma, head of growth investments for India and Asia at Prosus

Patience, luck key to finding cos to invest in: Ervin Tu, Ashutosh Sharma

onion, onions, vegetable, Vegetables

Onion crisis hits, Swiggy responds with Rs 39 sale after viral request

Gig worker swiggy online delivery food

Swiggy rallies 12% in 2 days after UBS initiates coverage with 'Buy' rating

Rain, Bengaluru Rains, Swiggy

Swiggy share price gains 7% as UBS initiates coverage with 'buy' rating

Swiggy Instamart

Swiggy Instamart wins quick commerce race with 8-minute delivery: JPMorgan

Topics : Swiggy Food delivery Food delivery in India online food delivery

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 2:33 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia Q2 GDP GrowthStocks to buyIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon