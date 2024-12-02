Business Standard
Home / Markets / News / 463 stocks hit upper circuit on Monday as MidCaps, SmallCaps outperform

463 stocks hit upper circuit on Monday as MidCaps, SmallCaps outperform

Among SmallCaps - Ramco Systems, Goldiam International, Atul Auto, OM Infra, Black Box, Gallantt Ispat, Cochin Shipyard, Refex Industries and EPACK Durable were locked at the 20% upper limit on BSE.

Illustration by Binay Sinha

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 2:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Ramco Systems, Goldiam International, Atul Auto, OM Infra, Black Box, Gallantt Ispat, Cochin Shipyard, Refex Industries and EPACK Durable were among 13 stocks from the BSE Smallcap index locked at the 20 per cent upper circuit on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade.
 
Meanwhile, as many as 463 stocks were locked at their respective upper circuit on the BSE at 02:10 pm. The list includes Pudumjee Paper Products (20 per cent at Rs 186.35), Star Paper Mills (20 per cent at Rs 246.70), Hind Rectifiers (5 per cent at Rs 1,331.10) and Diamond Cables (5 per cent at Rs 1,574.15).
 
 
The BSE Smallcap and Midcap indices were seen outperforming the market by gaining 0.7 per cent, as compared to 0.4 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.
 
Among individual stocks Ramco Systems was locked at the 20 per cent upper circuit at Rs 501.80, also its 52-week high on the BSE, amid heavy volumes. A sharp up move in stock price was seen on expectations of improvement  in the company’s revenue  and earnings  on  the  back  of its healthy  order  book, better  project execution and  cost  optimisation measures  adopted  by the  company.
 
Ramco Systems is a leading cloud-based technology company with global operations. It provides ERP, HCM  and  aviation  maintenance  and  engineering  (M&E)  as  well  as  maintenance  repair  and  overhaul  (MRO)  software  to customers across the globe.
 
Shares of Cochin Shipyard (CSL) were locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit at Rs 1,655.75 after the company said it signed a contract with the Ministry of Defence (MoD), Government of India, for Short Refit and Dry Docking of INS Vikramaditya. The estimated contract value is above Rs 1,208 crore and the estimated duration for the project is around 5 months. 

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends BSE stocks circuit limits Ramco Systems Atul Auto Midcap smallcap stocks BSE smallcap BSE midcap stock market rally

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

