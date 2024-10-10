Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals higher open for India markets; Tata group stocks eyed

Stock Market Today: GIFT Nifty futures, trading around 100 points ahead, signalled a higher open for the Indian markets on Thursday.

New Delhi
Bull, Stock market
Share Market Today: Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold equities worth Rs 4,562.71 crore on Wednesday, October 09, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 4,508.61 crore. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 8:28 AM IST
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, October 10, 2024: GIFT Nifty futures, trading around 100 points ahead at 25,196, from Nifty futures' last close at 25,083, signalled a higher open for benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on Thursday.
Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were mostly higher, following gains on Wall Street that saw the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average hit life highs as investors shook off geopolitical concerns.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was up 2..68 per cent, while mainland China's Shanghai Composite was up 0.81 per cent and CSI 300 was up 0.54 per cent.
Japan's Nikkei 225 was trading 0.5 per cent higher, and South Korea's Kospi was ahead by 0.52 per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.66 per cent. 
Meanwhile, back home in India, benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 pared their gains to settle in negative territory on Wednesday. 
Investors in India would would have their eyes peeled for the second quarter results of IT bellweather TCS which kicks off the earnings season for India Inc, even as stocks of the Tata group would be in the spotlight following the demise of the group's Chairman Emeritus, Ratan Tata, on the intervening night of Wednesday.
On Wednesday, the Sensex had declined 167.71 points, or 0.21 per cent, to settle at 81,467.10. The index traded between the range of 82,319.21 and 81,342.89 on Wednesday, after RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced to hold policy rates at 6.5 per cent, but changed the policy stance from 'Withdrawal of Accomodation' to 'Neutral'. 
The wider Nifty 50 index also pulled back by 31.20 points, or 0.12 per cent, to close at 24,981.95. The index traded in the range of 25,234.05 and 24,947.70 in the previous trading session.
In the broader markets, the NSE Smallcap 100 climbed 1.33 per cent, and the NSE MidCap index gained 0.97 per cent, outperforming the benchmark indices. 
That apart, sectoral indices ended the trading session broadly in the green, except for Bank Nifty, FMCG, Private Bank, and Oil & Gas. 
The Nifty Pharma and Realty indices outperformed other sectoral indices, surging over 2 per cent each.
Sector-wise, Pharma and Realty led the gains, jumping over 2 per cent each. 
Meanwhile, global stocks advanced on Wednesday along with US Treasury yields, as minutes from the Federal Reserve's September meeting indicated more rate cuts, while investors awaited inflation data for further clues on the central bank's interest rate path.
Minutes from the meeting showed a "substantial majority" of US Federal Reserve officials supported beginning an era of easier monetary policy with an outsized half-point rate cut, but there appeared even broader agreement that the initial move would not commit the Fed to any particular pace of rate reductions in the future.
US stocks added to gains after the minutes, with both the Dow and S&P 500 closing at record levels.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 431.63 points, or 1.03 per cent, to 42,512.00, the S&P 500 rose 40.91 points, or 0.71 per cent, to 5,792.04 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 108.70 points, or 0.60 per cent, to 18,291.62.
Investors have scaled back expectations for aggressive rate cuts by the Fed after last week's strong US jobs report. They will also monitor inflation data on Thursday in the form of the consumer price index (CPI) for insight on the Fed's rate path, while the corporate earnings season kicks off with bank earnings on Friday.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe advanced 3.61 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 848.39 and was on track for a second straight session of gains. 
In Europe, the STOXX 600 index closed up 0.66 per cent, buoyed in part by automakers.
A rally in China stocks short-circuited, with both the Shanghai Composite index and CSI300 index suffering their biggest one-day percentage drops since February 2020.
China's main information office said the finance ministry will detail plans on fiscal stimulus to boost the economy at a news conference on Saturday.
US yields were higher in the wake of Logan's comments and the Fed minutes, as well as an auction of 10-year notes. 
The yield on benchmark US 10-year notes gained 3.8 basis points to 4.073 per cent while the 2-year note yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, rose 4.3 basis points to 4.022 per cent.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, climbed 0.42 per cent to 102.92.
Crude prices fell for a second straight session on rising US crude inventories.
US crude settled down 0.45 per cent to $73.24 a barrel and Brent fell to settle at $76.58 per barrel, down 0.78 per cent on the day. (With inputs from Reuters.)

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Auto major Hyundai sets ball rolling on India's biggest IPO at Rs 27,856 cr

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch: Tata stocks, AEL, Vedanta, JSW Infra, ICICI Sec, Jio Fin

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Buy & Sell, Oct 10; top stock picks by Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market Today: Ratan Tata dies, TCS Q2, GIFT Nifty up 100 pts, Israel war

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Should you sell Nifty Auto, IT on rise? Here's what analysts recommend

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty futures hint higher start for Sensex, Nifty

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent crude futures trades at $76.91

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia Pacific Markets mixed

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dow, S&P 500 close at record highs

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here

Auto major Hyundai sets ball rolling on India's biggest IPO at Rs 27,856 cr

South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor Company (HMC) will divest Rs 27,856 crore worth of shares through the maiden share sale of its domestic arm, Hyundai Motor India (HMIL), setting the stage for India’s biggest initial public offering (IPO).

India’s second-largest passenger vehicles firm will be valued at Rs 1.59 trillion at the top-end of the price band of Rs 1,865-Rs 1,960. The IPO will remain open between October 15 and October 17. Read more

Stocks to Watch: Tata stocks, AEL, Vedanta, JSW Infra, ICICI Sec, Jio Fin

Stock Market LIVE Updates: | Vedanta:The company has repaid $869 million to bondholders, redeeming bonds due in 2027 and 2028 ahead of maturity as part of a liquidity management strategy. This move is expected to save the company on interest costs.
 
JSW Infrastructure:The company has received a Letter of Intent from the Maharashtra Maritime Board to develop a multipurpose port in Palghar district. The project, costing approximately Rs 4,259 crore, is expected to create 1,500 jobs and aligns with JSW's growth plan to increase capacity significantly by FY30.
 
ICICI Securities:The National Company Law Tribunal has approved the delisting of ICICI Securities, following a scheme that will make it a wholly-owned subsidiary of ICICI Bank. Shareholders will receive 67 shares of ICICI Bank for every 100 shares of ICICI Securities they hold. Minority shareholder objections have been dismissed.
 
Jio Financial Services:Jio Payments Bank, a part of Jio Financial Services, has secured a mutual fund distribution license from AMFI, enabling it to distribute direct mutual fund plans. This aligns with Jio Financial Services' broader strategy to expand in the financial services sector, including a joint venture with
BlackRock.

Tata stocks:Stocks of Tata group companies will be in focus, following the demise of its Chairman Emeritus, Ratan Naval Tata on the intervening night of Thursday, October 10. Read more
 

Buy & Sell, Oct 10; top stock picks by Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets traded in a volatile manner and ended nearly flat, continuing the current corrective phase. While the session started on a positive note, selling pressure in select heavyweight stocks wiped out early gains as the day went on. The MPC meeting results were largely as expected, so they didn't spark much reaction in the market. Read more

Market Today: Ratan Tata dies, TCS Q2, GIFT Nifty up 100 pts, Israel war

Stock Market Today, October 10, 2024:Benchmarks Nifty50 and Sensex may witness a higher opening today, buoyed by mostly positive global cues. At 6:30 AM, GIFT Nifty Futures were up 123 points at 25,207, indicating a gap-up opening for the Indian bourses. 

 
Meanwhile, Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, at the age of 86 in a Mumbai hospital, where he had been in critical condition. His demise will also put Tata Group stocks like Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Tata Technologies and Trent, among others in the spotlight today.
 
Earlier on Monday, stocks had slipped amid reports of his deteriorating health.

TCS Q2 results today
TCS Q2 results press conference has been cancelled due to Ratan Tata's death, though results will be released today. Read more

Should you sell Nifty Auto, IT on rise? Here's what analysts recommend

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty IT Index is currently trading close to its key resistance level, making it a prime candidate for a "sell on rise" strategy for near-term traders. The resistance level to watch is 43,200, and a strict stoploss should be maintained at this level on a closing basis. If the index fails to breach this resistance, a downward movement is expected, providing selling opportunities for traders looking to capitalize on the near-term weakness. Read more

GIFT Nifty futures hint higher start for Sensex, Nifty

Stock Market LIVE Updates: At 08:15 AM; the GIFT Nifty futures were quoting 73 points higher than Nifty50 futures at 25,192 level. 

Brent crude futures trades at $76.91

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent crude futures were 0.43 per cent higher on Thursday morning at $76.91 per barrel. 

Asia Pacific Markets mixed

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were mostly higher, following gains on Wall Street.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was up 2.1 per cent, while mainland China's Shanghai Composite was down 0.81 per cent and the CSI 300 had declined by 2.03 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was trading 0.2 per cent higher, and South Korea's Kospi was ahead by 0.5 per cent. 

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.6 per cent. 
 

Dow, S&P 500 close at record highs

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stocks gained after the release of Fed's minutes, with both the Dow and S&P 500 closing at record levels.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 431.63 points, or 1.03 per cent, to 42,512.00, the S&P 500 rose 40.91 points, or 0.71 per cent, to 5,792.04 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 108.70 points, or 0.60 per cent, to 18,291.62.
 

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 7:55 AM IST

