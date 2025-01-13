Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals gap-down start for India markets; Asian markets lower

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, January 13, 2025: Markets in India are expected to remain under pressure on Monday after a better-than-expected payrolls report in the US drove Wall Street indices lower on Friday and Treasury yields higher, while clouding the outlook for the US Federal Reserve's ability to cut interest rates in the year ahead.

Moreover, in the face of continued selling by foreign institutional investors, the prospects for Indian markets look cautious. They net sold Indian equities worth Rs 2,254.68 crore on Friday, while domestic institutional investors net bought shares worth Rs 3,961.92 crore during the trading session.

However, the US consumer price readings on tap for later in the week, on Wednesday, is expected to bring some clarity to US rate cut prospects.

Closer home, consumer price data on tap for Monday is estimated to have fallen to 5.3 per cent in December on moderating food price rises, according to a Reuters poll of economists. If that comes to pass, it would bolster expectations for an interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India next month amid slowing economic growth.

Wholesale price inflation data is also set to be released on Tuesday.

In that backdrop, at 7:10 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,315, 185 points behind Nifty futures' last close.

In other news, the government may save over Rs 70,000 crore on capital and revenue expenditure allocated towards new schemes in the FY25 Budget that are yet to be implemented.

Separately, India is prodding industry to identify the challenges and opportunities in goods that can be imported from the US after Donald Trump takes over as the President next week, two people aware of the matter said. While the department of commerce is currently awaiting inputs from the industry, officials said that there could be pressure from the US to buy more petroleum products, aviation and defence equipment.

Moreover, the latest round of sanctions by the outgoing Biden administration in the United States may be among the most disruptive for buyers of Russian crude oil — India and China — since Washington started tightening strictures on Russian oil flows in December 2022.

On Friday night India time, the US announced measures to sanction 183 vessels, or nearly every third tanker carrying Russian oil, two Russian insurers, which offer coverage to most of India's Russian oil purchases, two leading Russian oil and gas producers, and a bunch of traders, which contribute to a third of Russian flows to India, according to sanction documents, refining officials, and ship tracking data.

Elsewhere, Sanjay Malhotra, who took charge as the governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in December, will have his first interaction with the managing directors (MDs) and chief executive officers (CEOs) of public-sector banks (PSBs) and private lenders on Thursday, ahead of the February monetary policy review. The interaction is part of the pre-monetary policy consultations. The six-member rate-setting panel will review the policy during February 5-7.

In another news, commercial paper (CP) rates have increased by 10-13 basis points (bps) across tenures in January so far, reflecting the impact of tightening liquidity in the market. The upward movement indicates that borrowers are facing higher costs to raise short-term funds as the availability of liquid funds remains constrained.

Separately, domestic FoFs hit a flat note after losing indexation benefits in April 2023. The domestic fund of funds (FoFs) sector, which had struggled after the loss of indexation benefits in April 2023, has seen a revival in investor interest following the tax adjustments announced in the 2024 Budget.

Also, after reaching a six-year peak in 2023, the amount spent on buyback offers by companies shrank last year following the government's decision to shift the tax burden from companies to investors. In 2024, 48 companies repurchased shares worth Rs 13,423 crore, compared to Rs 48,079 crore spent on share buybacks by the same number of companies in 2023.

On the positive side of things, Chief Investment Officer of UTI Asset Management Company, Vetri Subramaniam, says economic growth is likely to improve in the second half of 2024-25 (FY25) due to an increase in government expenditure. In an interview with Business Standard's Abhishek Kumar, Subramaniam says cash transfers to citizens by state governments can also contribute to consumption growth.

Separately, in the primary markets today, Standard Glass IPO in the mainline section and Indobell Insulation IPO in the SME section will list on the bourses, while Laxmi Dental IPO in the mainline section will open for subscription.

Apart form that, in the SME section, Barflex Polyfilms IPO and Sat Kartar IPO will enter Day 2 of their subscriptions.

In the previous trading session, Indian benchmarks declined for the second consecutive day. The BSE Sensex slipped 241.30 points or 0.31 per cent to settle at 77,378.91, and the Nifty50 settled in the red at 23,431.50, shedding 95 points or 0.40 per cent.

Among the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap100 ended 2.08 per cent lower at 54,585.75, and Nifty Smallcap100 ended with losses of 2.61 per cent at 17,645.55.

Sectorally, the Nifty IT was the only gainer, surging 3.44 per cent, while sectors like Media (down 3.59 per cent), Realty (down 2.77 per cent), PSU Bank (down 2.72 per cent), and Healthcare (down 2.21 per cent) faced significant declines. Metals and Financials also remained under pressure.

Asian shares slipped on Monday while the dollar held near 14-month peaks after an unambiguously strong payrolls report drove up bond yields and tested lofty equity valuations just as the earnings season gets under way.

The Labor Department data on Friday showed that the US economy created 256,000 jobs in December, beating analyst expectations of 160,000, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

The impact of the jobs report on US rate cut prospects also raised the stakes for consumer price figures on Wednesday where any rise in the core greater than the forecast 0.2 per cent would threaten to close the door on easing altogether.

Not helping was a spike in oil prices to four-month highs amid signs of weaker crude shipments from Russia as Washington stepped up sanctions on the country.

Markets have already scaled back expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts to just 27 basis points for all of 2025, with the terminal level now seen around 4.0 per cent compared to the 3.0 per cent many had hoped for this time last year.

"Given such strong data, we now expect the Fed to cut rates only once this year, by 25bp in June," said Christian Keller, head of economic research at Barclays.

"We still expect the FOMC to proceed with a cut in June, as we expect the economy to slow in coming quarters and inflation to continue to decline in H1, before tariffs lead to some firming in inflation in H2."

At least five Fed officials are on the docket to speak this week and offer their reaction to the jobs surprise, with the influential Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams appearing on Wednesday.

The hawkish turn on rates lifted yields on 10-year Treasuries to 14-month peaks of 4.79 per cent, and they were last trading at 4.764 per cent in Asia.

Higher yields on risk free bonds raise the discounting bar for corporate earnings and make debt relatively more attractive compared to equities, cash, property and commodities.

They also raise borrowing costs for businesses and consumers, and that is before President-elect Donald Trump's proposed tariffs inflate import prices.

This could test the optimism around corporate earnings as the season kicks off with the major banks on Wednesday, including Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan.

A holiday in Japan made for thin early trading on Monday and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged down 0.4 per cent.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 1.6 per cent, trading below 19,000 for the first time since last September, data from LSEG showed. Mainland China’s benchmark CSI 300 was down 0.38 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite was lower by 0.37 per cent.

South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.85 per cent while the Kosdaq dipped 0.61 per cent.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was down by 1.24 per cent.

Over in China, trade figures for December are due later Monday followed by data on gross domestic product, retail sales and industrial output on Friday.

S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures were both off 0.1 per cent, following Friday's pullback.

On Friday, Wall Street's main indices finished lower, with 10 out of 11 categories of stocks in the benchmark S&P 500 closing in the red led by financials, real estate, technology and consumer staples. Energy stocks ended higher. All three indices notched their second straight week of losses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.63 per cent to 41,938.45, the S&P 500 fell 1.54 per cent to 5,827.04 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.63 per cent to 19,161.63.

The inexorable rise in Treasury yields has boosted the dollar across the board and seen the euro fall for eight weeks straight to huddle at $1.0240, just above its lowest since November 2022.

Gold prices were holding firm at $2,688 an ounce, having proven surprisingly resilient in the face of a stronger dollar and higher bond yields.

Oil prices continued to climb on supply concerns as Russia's seaborne exports hit their lowest since August 2023, even before the latest round of US sanctions.

Brent jumped $1.43 to $81.19 a barrel, while US crude surged $1.50 to $78.07 per barrel.

(With inputs from Reuters.)