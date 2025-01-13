Business Standard

Monday, January 13, 2025 | 01:22 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / India Inc's leverage to improve in FY26-27 despite high capex: Fitch

India Inc's leverage to improve in FY26-27 despite high capex: Fitch

The credit metrics are expected to improve for Fitch-rated Indian corporates in FY26, despite high capex intensity

Fitch Ratings, Fitch

Fitch said India’s steady GDP growth outlook, the banking sector’s improved financial health, and likely interest rate cuts in 2025 would support overall credit access for corporates in FY26 | (Photo: Wikipedia)

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 1:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Benefiting from improving EBITDA, Indian-rated corporates are likely to see their net leverage ratio decline to 2.7x in the next financial year (FY26), down from 3.1x in the year ending March 2025 (FY25). The net leverage may fall further below the 2.5x level in FY27, according to rating agency Fitch Ratings.
 
However, the rating agency flagged caution, saying downside risks could materialise if energy prices rise significantly due to ongoing geopolitical risks. Risks could also emerge if there is sustained downward pressure on the Indian rupee or if adverse trade protectionist measures dampen exports.
 
Fitch, in its report “India Corporates Credit Trends: January 2025,” said improving leverage will help most corporates maintain adequate rating headroom. The rating headroom remains adequate except for eight companies, including two entities from the Adani Group – Adani Energy Solutions Ltd and Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd – with ratings on Watch Negative, and three with a Negative Outlook: UPL Corporation, Tata Steel, and Greenko Energy Holdings. Fitch has 38 Indian entities in its rating universe.
 
 
The credit metrics are expected to improve for Fitch-rated Indian corporates in FY26, despite high capex intensity. The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) margins may improve to around 16 per cent, following a projection of a 70 basis point (bps) decline to 14.4 per cent in FY25, driven mainly by weakness in the oil and gas sector. The EBITDA margins may rise above the 16 per cent level in FY27.
 
Capex intensity is expected to remain elevated across most sectors, as corporates invest to expand capacity to maintain or improve market share while aiming to tap India’s long-term demand growth potential. Capex at transmission utilities will rise in FY25 due to an expanded project pipeline following increased tariff-based competitive bidding. Generation utilities' capex will be elevated as companies accelerate renewable capacity additions, along with brownfield thermal coal capacity.

Also Read

Premiummerger and acquisition (M&A)

Adani surpasses Mukesh Ambani's RIL group firms in 2024 M&A deals

India Inc put on a disappointing show during the second quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25), with earnings posted by most companies falling short of Street expectations.

India Inc files ECB plans worth $ 2.83 bn in November, shows RBI data

PremiumIllustration: Ajaya mohanty

India Inc thrived, witnessed robust growth in 10 yrs of Manmohan Singh govt

India Inc salary wage

Fundraising via QIPs hits all-time high in 2024, exceeds Rs 1 trillion

Vodafone Idea Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla

Time for India Inc to join the capex party and invest more, says Birla

 
Fitch said India’s steady Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth outlook, the banking sector’s improved financial health, and likely interest rate cuts in 2025 would support overall credit access for corporates in FY26.
 
The Indian economy is expected to grow at 6.5 per cent in FY26, with robust infrastructure spending to underpin healthy demand for cement, electricity, petroleum products, steel, and engineering and construction (E&C) companies.
 
Banks’ improved balance sheets should be supportive of lending capacity, provided it is accompanied by stable asset quality and sound deposit growth, Fitch added.

More From This Section

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee hits new low of 86.40 as dollar strengthens post unfavourable data

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

Rupee down 27 paise at record low of 86.31 against US dollar in early trade

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI

Ahead of Feb policy, RBI guv Malhotra to meet bank chiefs on Thursday

Alok Misra

December numbers signal improving microfinance situation: MFIN CEO

PremiumField agents

Field agents at a crossroads: The BC channel is ripe for being reimagined

Topics : India Inc Fitch Ratings Capex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEMahakumbh Mela 2025 LIVE UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon