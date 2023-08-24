Home / Markets / News / Stock of this real estate company has zoomed over 100% in one month

Stock of this real estate company has zoomed over 100% in one month

Shares of DB Realty surged 6% to hit an over 10-year high of Rs 156.90 on the BSE on Thursday

SI Reporter Mumbai
Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 3:13 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Shares of D B Realty surged 6 per cent to hit an over 10-year high of Rs 156.90 on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade. In the past one month, the stock price of the real estate company has more than doubled or zoomed 108 per cent. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1.5 per cent and S&P BSE Smallcap index gained 6 per cent in one month.

The stock had hit an all-time low of Rs 3.65 on April 22, 2020.

D B Realty is engaged primarily in the business of real estate construction, development and other related activities. The company is jointly promoted by Mr Vinod K. Goenka and Mr Shahid Balwa.

The management is addressing the issue of high debt, for which the company has entered into one time settlement with various lenders the effect of which would be reflected upon completion of settlement terms, raised funds through issued convertible warrants, and agreement / joint ventures to revive various projects with significantly high growth potential, it said. 

D B Realty said that during the April-June quarter, it had various debt obligations (excluding corporate guarantee) aggregating to Rs 999.01 crore within next 12 months. These obligations are higher than the liquid assets out of current assets. This could result in significant uncertainty on its ability to meet these debt obligations and continue as going concern.

The management is confident and has made plans to manage the liquidity position by restructuring the existing terms of borrowings, monetization of non-core assets, mobilization of additional funds and conversion of outstanding warrants into equity shares, the company said.

Meanwhile, D B Realty on August 11 announced plans to diversify into the hospitality business through a series of acquisitions. This strategic move will involve the redemption of the company’s investments in Marine Drive Hospitality and Realty (MDRHPL).

D B Realty announced acquisition of 50 per cent stake of Bamboo Hotels & Global Centre Delhi, acquisition of 100 per cent stake of Goan Hotels & Realty Private Limited and 75 per cent stake of BD&P Hotels (India) Pvt. Ltd subject to necessary approvals.

The above investment will mark DB Realty's entry into the hospitality division with 2 operational five star hotels comprising of 504 operational rooms and future expa nsion potential of 187 Room in these 2 hotels and 50 per cent economic interest in another 779 room (990 Bays) under construction alongwith leasable space/business centre of 6.15 lakh sqft to be ready by FY 2025-2026, the company said.

As per D B Realty's management, the EBIDTA from the Hotel business in FY-25 is expected to be around Rs 180 crore. The acquisition of the assets is being funded largely from the redemption of D B Realty's investment in MDRHPL.

Upon approval of shareholders of D B Realty and other necessary statutory approvals and obtaining consents from lenders and completion of the transaction, D B Realty shall substantially exit from its investments in the form of preference shares in MDRHPL.

This transaction upon completion will result in unwinding of most investments inter-se between D B Realty and MDHRPL (part of the promoter Group}, the company said. CLICK HERE FOR RELEASE

Also Read

Govt considering registration of flats even if developers go bankrupt

As the economy rebounds, India's hotel industry may have its best year ever

Hotel chains smell business opportunity in small towns, off-beat locations

Residential real estate sales to grow by 8-10% in FY22-23: CRISIL study

DLF, Godrej Prop: Realty stks still have room to build gains, say analysts

Paytm hits 52-week high as Bernstein initiates coverage; pares gains later

Yatharth Hospital extends rally, surges 29% in a week on strong Q1 results

Tata Power gains 3%, hits 52-week high on improved financial performance

Centum, HAL: Chandrayaan-3 soft landing can see related stks jump up to 15%

Employee costs to haunt Indian IT even as biz prospects improve: Analysts

Topics :Buzzing stocksstock market tradingD B Realty UnitechRealtyMarkets

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 3:13 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

E-commerce firm Meesho aims to digitise 10 mn small businesses by 2027

Bharat NCAP: India's own car assessment programme; to commence from oct

Election News

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today

BRS-AIMIM partnership hurting Muslims in Telangana: BJP MP D Arvind

India News

Chandrayaan-3 lands softly on moon's surface, here's how the world reacted

Chandrayaan-3: After landing on Moon, here's what Pragyan rover will do now

Economy News

Rupee appreciates 25 paise to 82.47 against US dollar amid foreign inflows

Diesel exports to Singapore set for highs in Aug, drop for Europe: Trade

Next Story