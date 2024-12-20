Stocks to Watch, Dec 20: Exide, GE Vernova, JK Cement, Amara Raja Energy

Stocks to watch on Thursday, December 20, 2024: Indian equities are expected to have another negative morning on Friday, according to GIFT Nifty futures. The futures were trading 86 points lower than Nifty50 futures at 23,932 level.

On Thursday, the key benchmarks settled in red with the BSE Sensex closing 964 points or 1.20 per cent lower at 79,218.05, while the Nifty50 settled at 23,951.70, falling 247 points or 1.02 per cent.

Meanwhile, for Friday, below are some hot stocks to keep tabs on:

Stocks to Watch:

Listing today: International Gemmological IPO (Mainline) will make its debut on the D-Street.

Exide Industries: Subsidiary Exide Energy Solutions signs a binding agreement with Hyundai Motor India to supply lithium-ion cells and battery packs for Hyundai's EVs in India.

Bharti Airtel: Prepays Rs 3,626 crore to the Department of Telecommunications, clearing all liabilities for spectrum acquired in 2016.

JK Cement: Wins a bid for the Mahan coal mine in Madhya Pradesh, with a geological reserve of approximately 107.4 million tonnes and a peak-rated capacity of 1.2 million tonnes per annum.

GE Vernova T&D India: Secures an order worth over Rs 400 crore.

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility: Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) will incorporate AMARON’s AGM (Absorbent Glass Mat) battery technology across its domestic product lineup. These batteries, used for Starting, Lighting, and Ignition (SLI), will be sourced under HMIL’s existing procurement agreement with Amara Raja Energy & Mobility.

Deep Industries: Receives a Letter of Award (LOA) from Selan Exploration for drilling services valued at Rs 62 crore.

Ice Make Refrigeration: Launches a new commercial freezer segment, including chest freezers and visi coolers. Chest freezer production starts January 1 with a daily capacity of 200 units, while visi coolers will have an annual production capacity of 8,000 units.

Balaji Telefilms: Approves issuance of equity shares worth up to Rs 131 crore; current market cap stands at Rs 900 crore.

KPI Green Energy: Announces January 3 as the record date for its proposed bonus issue in a 1:2 ratio. Also signs an MoU with the Rajasthan government to develop hybrid solar and wind power projects in Jaisalmer.

Dhanlaxmi Bank: Board approves a rights issue worth up to Rs 297.54 crore at Rs 21 per share. The rights issue opens on January 8, 2025, and closes on January 28, 2025.

AU Small Finance Bank: RBI approves the reappointment of Harun Rasid Khan as part-time chairman for three years from December 28, 2024.

IndiGo: The board approves a Rs 344 crore loan to subsidiary InterGlobe Aviation Financial Services IFSC.

Hyundai Motor India: Reappoints Unsoo Kim as Managing Director for three years starting January 25, 2025.