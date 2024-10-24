Stocks to Watch, Oct 24: HUL, AU Small Fin Bank, Piramal Ent, Pidilite Ind

Stocks to watch on Thursday, October 24, 2024: Indian bourses are poised for a higher start on Thursday, indicated GIFT Nifty, as the futures were trading 48 points higher than Nifty50 futures at 24,530 level.

On Wednesday, the benchmarks retreated with the BSE Sensex closing 138 points down or 0.17 per cent at 80,081.98, while the Nifty50 settled at 24,435.50, slipping 36 points or 0.15 per cent.

Meanwhile, for Thursday, below are some hot stocks to keep tabs on:

Stocks to Watch:

Hindustan Unilever: In Q2FY25, the company reported a consolidated revenue increase of 1.93 per cent to Rs 15,926 crore YoY, while Ebitda saw a slight decline of 0.1 per cent to Rs 3,793 crore. The Ebitda margin decreased by 48 bps to 23.81 per cent, and net profit fell by 2.33 per cent to Rs 2,595 crore. Despite a 2.3 per cent year-on-year decline in second-quarter profit, HUL met analysts' estimates and announced an interim dividend of Rs 29 per share. The board also approved the separation of its ice-cream segment due to its limited contribution to profitability.

AU Small Finance Bank: The company’s net interest income (NII) rose by 58 per cent YoY to Rs 1,974 crore Q2 FY25. The net profit increased by 42.2 per cent YoY to Rs 571 crore, with gross NPA standing at 1.98 per cent, up from 1.78 per cent in the previous quarter.

More From This Section

Dr Lal PathLabs: The company reported a consolidated revenue rise of 9.8 per cent YoY to Rs 660 crore in Q2FY25. Ebitda increased by 14 per cent YoY to Rs 202.50 crore, with an Ebitda margin of 30.7 per cent. Net profit grew by 18 per cent YoY to Rs 130.80 crore.

Piramal Enterprises: The consolidated total income was up by 7.7 per cent YoY to Rs 2,375 crore in Q2FY25, with net profit rising to Rs 163 crore from Rs 48.2 crore in the same quarter last year.

FedBank Financial Services: In Q2FY25, the company reported a consolidated total income increase of 30.4 per cent YoY to Rs 519 crore, with net profit rising by 11.8 per cent YoY to Rs 65 crore.

MAS Financial Services: In Q2FY25, the company’s net profit rose by 27.6 per cent YoY to Rs 76.6 crore, with total income increasing by 23.8 per cent YoY to Rs 367 crore.

Piramal Pharma: In Q2FY25, the consolidated revenue grew by 17 per cent YoY to Rs 2,242 crore, while EBITDA increased by 29 per cent YoY to Rs 342 crore, with net profit up significantly to Rs 23 crore.

CARE Ratings: In Q2FY25, the company saw consolidated total income rise by 42.3 per cent QoQ to Rs 129 crore, with net profit at Rs 46.9 crore.

United Spirits: In Q2FY25, the consolidated revenue decreased by 1 per cent YoY to Rs 2,844 crore, while net profit increased slightly by 0.6 per cent YoY to Rs 341 crore.

Pidilite Industries: In Q2FY25, the company reported a consolidated revenue increase of 5.2 per cent YoY to Rs 3,234.91 crore, with net profit up by 18 per cent YoY to Rs 540.30 crore.

IIFL Finance: In Q2FY25, total income rose by 1.62 per cent YoY to Rs 2,577 crore, but the company reported a net loss of Rs 93 crore.

Power Grid Corp: The board approved an investment of Rs 284 crore in the Rajasthan Transmission System Project.

KEC International: The company secured an order worth Rs 1,142 crore for transmission and distribution projects in the Middle East and America.

Escorts Kubota: Sona BLW has signed an agreement to acquire the railways equipment division of Escorts Kubota for Rs 1,600 crore.

Signature Global (India): The company plans to sell its property in the Haryana State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corp. for Rs 25.5 crore.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The company unveiled a Passive Safety Lab and an Advanced Cell Research Laboratory & Battery Proto Build Shop with an investment exceeding Rs 300 crore, aimed at testing SUV safety and researching cell technologies.

TVS Holdings: The company approved an increase in borrowing limits for its directors, allowing for a total of up to Rs 5,000 crore.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The company entered into a licence agreement for a 60-room hotel in Aurangabad, Maharashtra.

State Bank of India: The bank signed a €150 million line of credit with the German Development Bank KfW to fund climate-friendly energy generation projects. Earnings in focus today Here are some of the company names that willl deliver their results on October 24, 2024: The bank signed a €150 million line of credit with the German Development Bank KfW to fund climate-friendly energy generation projects.

Aarti Drugs, ACC, Castrol India, Chalet, Chandrap, CIE India, Colgate-Palmolive, Coromandel, CSB Bank, Cyient, DCB Bank, Godrej Consumer Products, Grau Weil, Gravity, Gujarat Intrux, Home First Finance, Indian Energy Exchange, Indoco Remedies, IndusInd Bank, ITC, Ixigo, JSW Energy, KDML, Kenvi, Krishna, Laurus Labs, Moschip, NACL Industries, NAM India, NTPC, Patanjali, Pecos, Petronet, PNB Gilts, PNB Housing, RR Kabel, Sanghi Industries, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, V2 Retail, Veer Krupa, VGIL, Vivanta, VSL, VST Industries, Westlife, Yunik, Zenith Hume, Z Swastik, and 20 Microns.