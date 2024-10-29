Stocks to Watch, Oct 29: Airtel, Suzlon, Ajanta Pharma, Prestige Est, NTPC

Stocks to watch on Tuesday, October 29, 2024: Indian bourses are poised for a flat start on Tuesday, indicated GIFT Nifty, the futures were trading 10 points higher than Nifty50 futures at 24,358 level.

On Monday, the benchmarks rebounded with the BSE Sensex closing 602 points or 0.76 per cent higher at 80,005, while the Nifty50 settled at 24,339, rising 158 points or 0.65 per cent.

Meanwhile, for Tuesday, below are some hot stocks to keep tabs on:

Stocks to Watch:

Bharti Airtel Q2FY25 (Consolidated, QoQ): Revenue rose 8 per cent to Rs 41,473 crore from Rs 38,506 crore. Ebitda increased 11 per cent to Rs 21,846 crore, with an Ebitda margin of 52.7 per cent compared to 51.2 per cent. Net profit fell 12 per cent to Rs 4,153 crore from Rs 4,717 crore.

Restaurant Brands Asia Q2FY25 (Consolidated, YoY): Revenue rose 1.2 per cent to Rs 632 crore from Rs 625 crore. Ebitda grew 12.45 per cent to Rs 63.2 crore, with a margin of 10 per cent compared to 9 per cent. The company reported a net loss of Rs 65.4 crore versus a loss of Rs 50.6 crore.

Tata Technologies Q2FY25 (Consolidated, QoQ): Revenue increased 2.2 per cent to Rs 1,296 crore from Rs 1,269 crore. EBIT rose 2.1 per cent to Rs 206 crore, with an EBIT margin flat at 15.9 per cent. Net profit declined 2.9 per cent to Rs 157 crore from Rs 162 crore.

Kfin Technologies Q2FY25 (Consolidated, QoQ): Revenue rose 18 per cent to Rs 280 crore from Rs 238 crore. EBIT increased 29 per cent to Rs 110 crore, with an EBIT margin of 39.2 per cent compared to 35.8 per cent. Net profit grew 31 per cent to Rs 89 crore from Rs 68 crore.

JSW Infrastructure Q2FY25 (Consolidated, YoY): Revenue rose 18.04 per cent to Rs 1,001.36 crore from Rs 848.31 crore. Ebitda increased 15.12 per cent to Rs 520.54 crore, with a margin of 51.98 per cent compared to 53.3 per cent. Net profit surged 40.04 per cent to Rs 373.73 crore from Rs 266.87 crore.

Suzlon Energy Q2FY25 (Consolidated, YoY): Revenue grew 48 per cent to Rs 2,103.38 crore from Rs 1,421.43 crore. Ebitda increased 31 per cent to Rs 294.18 crore, with a margin of 14 per cent compared to 15.8 per cent. Net profit rose 96 per cent to Rs 200.60 crore from Rs 102.29 crore.

Indraprastha Gas Q2FY25 (Consolidated, QoQ): Revenue was up 5.1 per cent to Rs 3,697.60 crore from Rs 3,520.60 crore. Ebitda fell 8 per cent to Rs 534.88 crore, with a margin of 14.5 per cent compared to 16.5 per cent. Net profit declined 5 per cent to Rs 454.17 crore from Rs 480.22 crore.

Gillette India Q2FY25 (YoY): Revenue rose 17 per cent to Rs 782 crore from Rs 668 crore. Ebitda increased 38 per cent to Rs 190 crore, resulting in an Ebitda margin of 24.4 per cent compared to 20.6 per cent. Net profit surged 43 per cent to Rs 133 crore from Rs 93 crore.

Northern Arc Capital Q2FY25 (Standalone, YoY): Total income increased 34 per cent to Rs 574 crore from Rs 427 crore. Net profit rose 53 per cent to Rs 112 crore from Rs 73 crore.

Kalpataru Projects Q2FY25 (Consolidated, YoY): Revenue grew 9.1 per cent to Rs 4,930 crore from Rs 4,518 crore. Ebitda jumped 18.2 per cent to Rs 438 crore, with a margin of 8.9 per cent compared to 8.2 per cent last year. Net profit surged 39.7 per cent to Rs 126 crore from Rs 89.9 crore.

PTC India Q2FY25 (Consolidated, YoY): Total income fell 19 per cent to Rs 163 crore from Rs 202 crore. Net profit declined 20.78 per cent to Rs 47.3 crore from Rs 59.8 crore.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q2FY25 (Consolidated, YoY): Total income increased 33 per cent to Rs 520 crore compared to Rs 391 crore. Net profit rose 36 per cent to Rs 242 crore from Rs 178 crore.

Ajanta Pharma Q2FY25 (Consolidated, YoY): Revenue rose 15 per cent to Rs 1,187 crore from Rs 1,028 crore. Ebitda increased 7 per cent to Rs 311 crore, with an Ebitda margin of 26.2 per cent compared to 28.3 per cent last year. Net profit grew 11 per cent to Rs 216 crore from Rs 195 crore. The board approved a first interim dividend of Rs 28 per share.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Q2FY25 (Standalone, YoY): Total income increased 7 per cent to Rs 659 crore from Rs 614 crore. The company reported a net loss of Rs 204 crore, compared to a profit of Rs 116 crore.

Arvind Fashions Q2FY25 (Consolidated, YoY): Revenue grew 8.5 per cent to Rs 1,273 crore from Rs 1,174 crore. Ebitda increased 16.9 per cent to Rs 162 crore, with an Ebitda margin of 12.7 per cent compared to 11.8 per cent. Net profit rose 21.6 per cent to Rs 45 crore from Rs 37 crore.

NTPC: The company’s subsidiary, NTPC Green, has received SEBI approval for its initial public offering.

Infosys: The tech giant has completed its acquisition of the German company Blitz 24-893 SE through Infosys Singapore.

Tata Technologies: The company has signed an agreement with Air India to redesign the interiors of aircraft operated by the national carrier.

Prestige Estates Projects: The company has acquired 17.45 acres of land in Bengaluru's Whitefield for Rs 462 crore to develop a residential project spanning 2.68 million square feet.

JSW Energy: A unit of the company has entered into a technology licensing agreement with SANY Renewable to manufacture wind turbine blades in India.

KFin Technologies: The tech firm is forming a 50-50 joint venture with CAMS to create an investment management platform called MF Central.

Results today: On Tuesday, several prominent firms will announce their results for the second quarter of the current financial year, including Adani Enterprises, Maruti Suzuki (Standalone), Cipla, Hitachi Energy, Voltas, Marico, Adani Ports, Canara Bank (Standalone), Edelweiss Financial (Standalone), GSK Pharma, Prestige Estates, Hudco, V-Guard Industries, Somany Ceramics, APL Apollo, Welspun Enterprises, Force Motors, Vedant Fashions, Motisons Jewellers, V-Mart Retail, and Kirloskar Brothers. These announcements are expected to provide valuable insights into the financial performance of these key players.