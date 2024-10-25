Stocks to Watch, October 25: JSW Steel, NTPC, ICICI Bk, BoB, Axis Bank, IEX

Stocks to watch on Friday, October 25, 2024: Indian benchmark indices– Sensex and Nifty50– are staring at a flat start on the final trading day of the week, Friday, October 25, 2024.

At 7:28 AM, GIFT Nifty indicated a flat opening as it was trading about 3.5 points lower at 24448.50 levels, as against Nifty Futures last close of 24,452.

Given this, here are the top stocks to track on Friday:

Q2 results today: DLF, JSW Steel, Bank of Baroda (BoB), IndiGo, Coal India, HPCL, IDBI Bank, J&K Bank, BPCL, Aegis Logistics, Balkrishna Industries, Cholamandalam Investment, Bank of Baroda, Poonawalla Fincorp, Shriram Finance, Bandhan Bank, Praj Industries, Bharat Electronics, Macrotech Developers, NLC India, Nuvama Wealth Management, and UTI Asset Management Company, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, and Torrent Pharmaceuticals

NTPC: NTPC's profit jumped 19.6 per cent to Rs 4,649 crore in Q2FY25. Its revenue fell 1.3 per cent to Rs 40,327.6 crore.

ITC: ITC posted a profit growth of over 3 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5,078.3 crore in Q2FY25, alongside a revenue increase of 16.8 per cent to Rs 19,327.7 crore. Axis Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has approved the re-appointment of Amitabh Chaudhry as the MD & CEO for another three years, effective January 1, 2025.

GMR Airports: GMR Airports reported a net loss of Rs 428.8 crore in Q2FY25, from a loss of Rs 190.4 crore in Q2FY24. JSW Energy's profit grew slightly (2.3 per cent) to Rs 876.8 crore in Q2FY25.

IEX: The Indian Energy Exchange reported a profit jump of 28 per cent to Rs 106.1 crore in Q2FY25, with revenue increasing 28.3 per cent to Rs 139.2 crore.

IndusInd Bank: IndusInd Bank's profit dropped 39.2 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,325.5 crore, despite a net interest income growth of 5.3 per cent to Rs 5,347.3 crore.

Dixon Technologies: Dixon Technologies experienced a remarkable profit jump of 263.2 per cent to Rs 411.7 crore, driven by a revenue spike of 133.3 per cent and an exceptional gain.

Bikaji Foods: Bikaji Foods’ net profit rose 13 per cent annually to Rs 69.2 crore in Q2FY25.

PNB Hsg Fin: PNB Housing Finance reported a 22.6 per cent profit increase to Rs 470 crore in Q2FY25.

GCPL: Godrej Consumer Products enjoyed a profit increase of 13.5 per cent to Rs 491.3 crore in Q2FY25 and a revenue rise of 1.8 per cent to Rs 3,666.3 crore.

DCB Bank: DCB Bank reported a profit jump of 22 per cent to Rs 155 crore in Q2FY25.

Shriram Properties: Officials from the Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at the company's offices in Bengaluru and Chennai. The process has concluded without any major findings, and the company has fully cooperated by providing the requested information.

Cyient: Cyient's profit soared 26.4 per cent to Rs 186.6 crore, with revenue growth of 10.3 per cent to Rs 1,849 crore.

Patanjali Foods: Patanjali Foods posted a profit increase of 21.4 per cent to Rs 309 crore in Q2FY25, with revenue growing to Rs 8,154.2 crore.

UBL: United Breweries saw a profit increase of over 23 per cent to Rs 132.3 crore in Q2FY25, with a revenue rise of 12 per cent to Rs 2,116.7 crore. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The Board has appointed S Balakrishna Kamath as the Chief Financial Officer, with his tenure commencing on or before January 3, 2025.

Chalet Hotels: Chalet Hotels reported a loss of Rs 138.5 crore, contrasting with the previous year's profit, despite revenue growth of 20 per cent.

Jubilant Pharmova: Jubilant Pharma's subsidiary, Jubilant Pharma Holdings Inc. in the USA, has voluntarily prepaid a $25 million term loan (approximately Rs 210 crore) using its internal accruals as of October 23.

Ixigo: Le Travenues Technology (Ixigo) saw a profit drop of 51 per cent to Rs 13.1 crore in Q2FY25, despite a 26 per cent revenue increase.

Oracle Financial: Oracle Financial Services Software profit zoomed over 38 per cent annually to Rs 577.7 crore.

Kansai Nerolac Paints: The company has finalised agreements with Aethon Developers (a subsidiary of Runwal Developers) for the sale of its land parcel and building in Lower Parel, Mumbai, for Rs 726 crore.

Q2 nos on October 26 (Saturday): YES Bank, IDFC First Bank, ICICI Bank, REC, JK Cement, Titagarh Rail Systems, Godawari Power & Ispat, Meghmani Organics.

Petronet LNG's profit fell sharply by 26 per cent to Rs 847.6 crore, with a revenue decline of 3 per cent.