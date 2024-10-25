Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 350 pts, at 79,700, Nifty at 24,250; Bank, Auto drag, FMCG up

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BlackRock analysts says Fed's higher interest rates not needed
Stock Market LIVE Updates: "We're in in a cutting cycle that will continue," says Gargi of BlackRock
10:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 10 AM market update - Sensex, Nifty shed opening gains, trade deep in red
Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading lower, after a choppy first hour of trade within a tight range between negative and positive territory on Friday, after opening with slight gains.
At 10 AM, the BSE Sensex was down 384.43 points, or 0.48 per cent, at 79,680, while the Nifty 50 was at 24,255, down 144.35 points, or 0.59 per cent.
9:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: ITC share price up 4% after Q2 results; Analysts say 'Buy', revise target
Stock Market LIVE Updates: FMCG behemoth ITC share price was buzzing in trade on Friday, October 25, 2024, as the scrip rose up to 3.64 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 489.05 per share. ITC is also the top gainer on both BSE and NSE.
This comes after ITC reported a healthy set of numbers Q2 results (quarter-ending September of financial year 2025). The company’s consolidated profit for the period came in at Rs 5,054.4 crore, up 1.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), from Rs 4,964.5 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q2FY24). READ MORE
9:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Analysts expect short-covering in Nifty; FIIs trim Bank Nifty bearish bets
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty October futures ended lower for the fourth straight day yesterday amid range-bound trade.
The Nifty consolidated in a narrow band of 50-60 points in Thursday's trading session with a bit of negative bias. From a short term perspective, most of the technical indicators are in an oversold zone and are indicating towards a short covering move in the index, said Aditya Agarwal, Head of Derivatives & Technical Analysis at Sanctum Wealth. READ MORE
9:47 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: JSW Energy drags 4% as it reports marginal growth in Q2 net profit at Rs 876 crore
Stock Market LIVE Updates: JSW Energy:JSW Energy's profit grew slightly (2.3 per cent) to Rs 876.8 crore in Q2FY25.
9:46 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: IndusInd Bank drops 15% as it reports nearly 40% decline in Q2 net profit
Stock Market LIVE Updates: IndusInd Bank's profit dropped 39.2 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,325.5 crore, despite a net interest income growth of 5.3 per cent to Rs 5,347.3 crore.
9:45 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Axis Bank up 1.5% as RBI approves re-appointment of Amitabh Chaudhry as MD & CEO
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Reserve Bank of India has approved the re-appointment of Amitabh Chaudhry as the MD & CEO for another three years, effective January 1, 2025.
9:41 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: ITC gains 3.5% after reporting 3% YoY gain in Q2 net profit
Stock Market LIVE Updates: ITC posted a profit growth of over 3 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5,078.3 crore in Q2FY25, alongside a revenue increase of 16.8 per cent to Rs 19,327.7 crore.
9:37 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: NTPC stock drops 3.7% despite posting 19% YoY jump in Q2 net profit
Stock Market LIVE Updates: NTPC's profit jumped 19.6 per cent to Rs 4,649 crore in Q2FY25. Its revenue fell 1.3 per cent to Rs 40,327.6 crore.
9:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: ITC, Axis Bank, Britannia gain on NSE
On the NSE, ITC, Axis Bank, and Britannia were among the top gainers.
9:26 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader indices in red
The BSE MidCap index fell 0.35 per cent, while the BSE SmallCap slipped 0.30 per cent.
9:24 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty FMCG, Pharma, Healthcare lead sectors
Among sectors, Nifty FMCG outran others, rising 1.75 per cent, followed by Nifty Pharma and Nifty Healthcare.
9:21 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Heatmap check
IndusInd was the loser on BSE Sensex, down 10 per cent, followed by NTPC, M&M and L&T.
9:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex surges over 100 pts
The BSE Sensex was up 109 points or 0.14 per cent at 80,175 level in pre-opening deals.
9:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens below 24,400
NSE's Nifty50 stood at 24,375, down 0.01 per cent or 23 points.
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, October 25, 2024: Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading lower, after a choppy first hour of trade within a tight range between negative and positive territory on Friday, after opening with slight gains.
At 10 AM, the BSE Sensex was down 384.43 points, or 0.48 per cent, at 79,680, while the Nifty 50 was at 24,255, down 144.35 points, or 0.59 per cent.
Among the 30 constituent stocks of the BSE Sensex, less than half were trading in the red, with loses capped by IndusInd Bank, which was down 10 per cent, followed by NTPC, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, and JSW Steel.
In contrast, gains were led by ITC, which was up 3.15 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, Asian Paint, Hindustan Unilever, and HCLTech.
On the Nifty 50, 19 stocks were trading in the green, while the rest were down. Loses were capped by IndusInd Bank, which was down 10 per cent, followed by NTPC, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, and JSW Steel.
Meanwhile, ITC was the top gainer on the index, climbing 3.23 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, Britannia Industries, Asian Paint, and HCLTech.
Across sectors, the Nifty Bank, Auto, Metal, Realty, Consumer Durables and Oil & Gas were among the indices trading with loses, while the FMCG index had climbed 1.45 per cent.
The Healthcare, Pharma, Financial Services, and PSU Bank were trading in the green.
In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 100 was down 0.29 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 marginally up by 0.04 per cent.
The markets had closed Thursday's session on a muted note too, with a slightly negative bias. The BSE Sensex closed at 80,065.16, down merely 16.82 points or 0.02 per cent from its previous close, while the Nifty 50 had ended 36.10 points or 0.15 per cent lower at 24,399.40 levels.
26 out of 50 constituent stocks of Nifty 50 had ended in the green, led by Ultratech Cement, Shriram Finance, and Grasim.
Conversely, Hindustan Unilever, SBI Life, Hindalco, and were among the 24 constituent stocks of Nifty 50 that settled in red with loses of up to 5.81 per cent.
Nifty Midcap 100, and Nifty Smallcap 100 ended down by 0.33 per cent and 0.20 per cent respectively.
The Nifty PSU Bank index outperformed the other sectoral indices with gains of 1.22 per cent, followed by Bank Nifty, Private Bank, Financial Services, and Healthcare indices.
In contrast, Nifty FMCG index ended lower by 2.83 per cent, dragged by Hindustan Unilever, Colgate Palmolive, and Marico. Nifty Realty, IT, Media, Metal, and Consumer Durables indices also ended in red on Thursday.
That apart, mutual fund investors pumped in nearly Rs 17,100 crore into key equity schemes on a net basis over the past few weeks despite the heavy selloff in the markets, which showed resilience among investors to weather the current downturn.
Since reaching their all-time highs on September 26, benchmark equity indices -- Sensex and Nifty 50 -- have dropped nearly 7 per cent. READ MORE
In other parts of the markets, smaller businesses listed on the stock exchanges are outdoing their larger peers when it comes to growth in the cash they are redirecting towards creation of long-term assets such as new factories. READ MORE
Meanwhile, revenue growth of Indian companies for the July-September quarter is expected to be 5-7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), marking the slowest growth in 16 quarters, rating agency CRISIL said on Thursday. READ MORE
However, India's private sector economy picked up slightly in October after softening last month as manufacturing reported stronger demand, according to a survey that also showed job creation rose at the fastest pace since February 2006.
HSBC's flash India Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, rose to 58.6 this month from September's final reading of 58.3, which was a 10-month low. READ MORE
But investors as advised to remain cautious as the Nifty 50 can fall another 1,000 points from the current levels in the short-to-medium term to 23,300 levels, technical charts suggest. The fall from the recent highs has turned the sentiment in favour of the ‘bears’ at least for now. READ MORE
Elsewhere, Krishna Srinivasan, director of the International Monetary Fund's Asia and Pacific Department, said that most Asian central banks have room to cut rates, as the start of the US easing cycle reduces fears of an unwelcome weakening of their currencies.
That apart, markets in the Asia-Pacific region were mostly higher on Friday, with investors awaiting Japan’s general election over the weekend.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 was down 0.67 per cent, while the Topix was down 0.70 per cent, on pace for a fifth straight day of losses.
In contrast, South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.45 per cent, and the small-cap Kosdaq down 0.75 per cent.
In China, the Shanghai Composite was up 0.23 per cent and the CSI300 was up 0.45 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.73 per cent.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.34 per cent.
Meanwhile, global shares edged higher in choppy trading on Thursday, snapping three straight sessions of losses, while US Treasury yields and strong corporate results allayed worries over upcoming US elections and interest rate cuts.
The benchmark S&P 500 and the Nasdaq finished higher, with gains in consumer discretionary stocks and losses in materials and utilities equities. The Dow ended lower.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.33 per cent to 42,374.36, the S&P 500 rose 0.21 per cent to 5,809.86 and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.76 per cent to 18,415.49.
European shares gained 0.03 per cent, ending a streak of three consecutive losses following positive results from companies including Renault, Unilever and Hermes. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe rose 0.2 per cent to 846.07.
The 10-year Treasury yield has been rising in recent weeks partly because both candidates in the US presidential election are keen on spending money, which will widen the deficit, said Mark Malek, chief investment officer at SiebertNXT in New York.
"An increase in the deficit will certainly require more government debt and more government debt supply will certainly put upward pressure on yields, especially 10-year yields," Malek said.
The US dollar slipped as data supported views for a slower pace of rate cuts by the Fed. The number of Americans filing claims for unemployment aid unexpectedly fell to 227,000 last week, suggesting a more resilient labor market.
The greenback weakened 0.6 per cent against the Japanese yen to 151.84. The euro was up 0.44 per cent at $1.0828, while the sterling strengthened 0.42 per cent to $1.29874.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro,fell 0.4 per cent to 104.02.
Gold prices rose to near-record highs amid safe-haven demand from persistent geopolitical concerns and as investors sought safety from close US elections on November 5.
Spot gold rose 0.69 per cent to $2,736.10 an ounce. US gold futures settled 0.7 per cent higher at $2,748.9, while oil prices eased about 1 per cent in volatile trade on reports the US and Israel will try to restart talks on a possible ceasefire in Gaza.
Brent futures settled 0.8 per cent lower at $74.38 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) slipped 0.8 per cent to end at $70.19. (With inputs from Reuters.)