Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 350 pts, at 79,700, Nifty at 24,250; Bank, Auto drag, FMCG up

Brent futures settled 0.8 per cent lower at $74.38 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) slipped 0.8 per cent to end at $70.19. (With inputs from Reuters.)

Spot gold rose 0.69 per cent to $2,736.10 an ounce. US gold futures settled 0.7 per cent higher at $2,748.9, while oil prices eased about 1 per cent in volatile trade on reports the US and Israel will try to restart talks on a possible ceasefire in Gaza.