Street signs: Capital's great takeoff, IPO buffet, SMEs defy gravity

Capital’s great takeoff: Soaring to Washington’s dollar sky

Domestic markets faced turbulence last week, with the S&P BSE Sensex falling by 5 per cent, marking its worst weekly decline since June 2022. The primary factor behind this downturn is the flight of capital from India and other emerging markets (EMs) to the US. According to Elara Capital’s liquidity tracker, EM funds saw a three-year high outflow of $2.9 billion. In addition, Asia ex-Japan funds saw $1.6 billion leave, bringing total EM outflows to $4.7 billion. In contrast, the US saw $82 billion in inflows, the strongest since March 2018 and March 2021, suggesting a marked shift of liquidity towards dollar assets.

The IPO buffet: Too many delicacies, too little time Initial public offering (IPO) investors face a packed week ahead, with nine offerings available for subscription. Brokers highlight strong demand for three or four of these IPOs, driven by attractive grey market premiums (GMPs). Industry sources report GMPs exceeding 50 per cent for Mamata Machinery, Unimech Aerospace, DAM Capital Advisors, and Senores Pharmaceuticals. “Given the large number of IPOs, many investors are focusing on the most promising ones, often guided by grey market trends. While the market remains favourable for now, any weakening conditions could alter these projections,” said a broker.